Differently-abled woman in Punjab live-streams suicide attempt on Facebook, critical

punjab

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:31 IST

Alleging police inaction, a 25-year-old physically challenged woman attempted suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at her house in Punjab’s Batala on Thursday.

She was live-streaming her suicide attempt on the social networking site Facebook, which alerted her friends and they took her to civil hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical. According to the information, around 2 months ago, the victim had filed a police complaint, alleging that a youth, Amandeep Singh of Chabal village, who is a fitness trainer at a gym in Batala, sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage.

“Amandeep also stayed at my house after performing shagun ceremony at a religious place but when I asked him to marry me, he started avoiding me first and then refused outrightly. When I approached his family, they threatened me of dire consequences,” she had alleged.

The victim alleged that she lodged complaint with Batala SSP, who marked an inquiry to DSP (city) but he did not take any action against Amandeep.

She reportedly had even staged a protest outside the SSP office after which the concerned DSP called her again and assured action, but even after more than a month, nothing happened. In the video she live-streamed, the victim said that Amandeep and his family should be held responsible for her death.

DSP (city) BK Singla said he has already submitted the inquiry report to the SSP. “We are investigating the matter. If the doctors confirm she had indeed taken some poison, we will register a case against her once she is discharged from the hospital,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.