Don’t teach me how to rule state: Amarinder to Sukhbir Badal

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for questioning his style of functioning, saying he did not need any lessons from the former deputy chief minister on how to govern the state.

At a political conference in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda on Saturday, Sukhbir had questioned Amarinder’s style of functioning and alleged he hadno control over the government and that the bureaucracy has become unbridled and police top brasses were having a free run.

“Sukhbir’s statement is totally senseless, conveying nothing more than his frustration over his party’s virtual effacement from the state’s political scene,” said Amarinder.

“Given his own total failure on the governance front, as was evident from the complete mess the erstwhile government had plunged the state into, Sukhbir had no locus standi to comment on anyone’s governance style,” said the CM in a statement here..

Unlike the Akalis, led by the Badals, Amarinder said he believed in giving a free hand to his civil and police administration to function efficiently without fear or favour so that they can deliver effectively in line with the promises and policies of his government.

“The bureaucrats and police officials had been totally stifled by the Badals,” said CM, adding that if that was the control Sukhbir was referring to, then he was happy and proud not to be exercising the same.

Had he not given a free hand to the police, gang wars, targeted killings and the desecrations that had destroyed the state’s law and order under the Akali regime would still have been continuing, Amarinder added.

He also challenged Sukhbir to come out with even one legal remedy which could have enabled the government to reverse its stand before the Supreme Court in the Navjot Singh Sidhu road rage case.

Instead of wasting time in such falsehoods and propagation of misinformation, Sukhbir should invest his energies in securing the interests of Punjab with the central government, led by the SAD ally BJP,” said Amarinder.