Ludhiana man out on bail flees to Thailand, nabbed after 2 years

The police nabbed a proclaimed offender involved in drug peddling on Thursday, two years after he fled the country to evade arrest.

The accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha (30) of Phullanwal village was arrested in 2014 for drug peddling. He, however, fled to Thailand in 2016 after he got a bail and stayed there for two years before he was deported in August, police said.

PO staff in-charge inspector Gurbinder Singh said after coming back to India, the accused was constantly changing his location to evade arrest.

He added that after receiving a tip-off on location of the accused, the police laid a trap and arrested him from Jalandhar bypass.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he fled the country to avoiding case proceedings. He assumed that the case against him will be cancelled if he remained untraceable.

THE CASE

Sukhwinder Singh was arrested by Shimlapuri police on November 27, 2014 for drug peddling. He was declared proclaimed offender by the court in April 24, 2017 when he did not appear for the hearing of the case registered against him.

The police had registered a case under Sections 22/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, against the accused.

In another case, the PO staff arrested another proclaimed offender Gaurav Rai of Shimlapuria in a cheque bounce case.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 19:36 IST