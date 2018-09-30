FIR registered after Punjab CM’s morphed video goes viral

The cyber cell of Punjab Police has registered cases under various sections of Indian penal Code and the IT Act after a “morphed and dubbed malicious” video of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh went viral on the social media.

The cases have been registered against unidentified persons with preliminary inquiries revealing that the video had been uploaded and doctored by an unknown person with the username ‘Harsh Sofat’ (@harshsofat9). The police have also initiated steps to get the malicious content removed from all social media sites, according to a police spokesperson.

In the said video, the voice of the CM has been altered by deliberately slowing down its pace in a bid to create an impression that he is under influence of some intoxicant.

The spokesperson said since the video has been wilfully manipulated, uploaded and circulated with the sole intent of tarnishing the CM’s image, cases under Sections 67 of IT Act 2008, and Section 500 and 505 of the IPC have been registered.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the video had been created using a Chinese app, ‘TikTok’, which allows users to dub and alter voices on recorded videos.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 11:06 IST