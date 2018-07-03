Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Humsafar Express’ inaugural run today, will pass through Ludhiana

Northern Railways is all set to inaugurate a luxury train ‘Humsafar Express’ on Tuesday. The train will run between Sealdah in Kolkata and Jammu Tawi (Jammu and Kashmir).

This is the second deluxe train on the Ferozepur division after Jammu Tawi-Tirupati Humsafar Express. The minimum fare for a single berth is Rs 610 and the maximum is Rs 2,215.

Union minister of state for railways Rajen Gohain flagged off the inaugural run of Jammu Tawi-Sealdah- Jammu Tawi new weekly Humsafar Superfast Express at the Jammu-Tawi station at 12.30pm.

However, in its regular run, the train will depart from Sealdah every Monday at 1.10pm and will reach Jammu Tawi station on second day (Tuesday) at 11.30pm. It will start from Jammu -Tawi every Wednesday at 7.25am and will reach Sealdah at 5.45pm on Thursday.

The train will halt at eleven stations — Ludhiana, Ambala Cantonment, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mughal Sarai, Gaya, Dhanbad and Asansol.

The luxury Humsafar Express has 16 three-tier AC coaches, an AC hot buffet car, two luggage brakes and a generator car.

The coaches, which were specially designed to enhance comfort, have LED screen display to update the passengers about the stations and train speed. Vending machines for tea, coffee and milk have also been installed in the coaches. To offset any security issues Humsafar Express has fire alarms, smoke detection systems and CCTVs.

Former railway minister Suresh Prabhu had announced two Humsafar and two Antyodaya trains in the 2016-17 budget to cover the stations of Ferozepur division. These trains were to be inaugurated last year in November but were postponed.