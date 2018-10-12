Majha veteran Akali leaders indicate to harden stand

Few days after they questioned the leadership and functioning of (SAD), three veteran party leaders of Majha region — Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan—on Thursday held another meeting to chalk out further course of action. The leaders have indicated to harden their stand. The meeting was held at Sekhwan village in Gurdaspur.

Earlier, they had met at Ajnala’s residence in Ranjit Avenue locality here, and stated that “all is not well” in the party.

Without taking president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s name, the trio questioned his leadership and resolved to bring reforms in the party, together. They had also boycotted the SAD rally held in Patiala on October 7.

After the meeting, the trio said they stand united and are firm on their stand. The trio also disclosed that they have not been contacted by those at the helm of the affairs after they raised voice on “sad state of affairs” in the party.

Although, Sekhwan said, that the meeting details will not be shared with media, he gave an indication that there is no question of stepping down and they will instead toughen their stand.

Sekhwan reiterated that reputation of three institutions — Akal Takht, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and SAD — is being eroded as the party has shun the panthic agenda.

“We want the party leadership to re-adopt the Panthic agenda,” he said.

Replying to a query if they are approaching other senior party leaders, Sekhwan said, “We are not contacting other leaders but they are reaching out and willing to support us.”

Notably, few SAD workers led by Kanwalpreet Singh Kaki who belong to Sekhwan’s home turf have upped the ante against him before the Patiala rally, which has also angered the veteran leader. Sources close to Ajnala said that the next meeting will be conducted within a day or two.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 11:27 IST