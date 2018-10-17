Merger of Chandigarh DSP cadre with other UTs put on hold

The Centre has put on hold a decision to merge the posts of Chandigarh Police deputy superintendents of police (DSP) posts with DANIPS, a home ministry official said on Wednesday.

“Notification of the ministry of home affairs on September 25 regarding merging the posts of DSPs of Chandigarh Police with that of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS) has been kept in abeyance till further orders,” said the official.

The move came after the notification could not find much favour with the Chandigarh Police officers, who have challenged it in the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and various other senior politicians from the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party have also lodged a protest against the home ministry’s decision.

They consider the move a dilution of Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh and has called it a violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

The September 25 notification faced protests as it put an obligation on the Union Territory Police DSPs to go out of Chandigarh on deputation to Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli for at least three years.

Earlier, DSP-rank officers of the Chandigarh Police were not sent out of the city.

The Chandigarh administration has also been advised that in filling up civil posts, the ratio of 60:40 may be used as between Punjab and Haryana, wherever it was being followed conventionally, said the official.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 13:09 IST