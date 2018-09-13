Road safety council wants special ambulance corridor in Chandigarh

The state road safety council, chaired by Chandigarh adviser Parimal Rai, has proposed to have a green corridor for the unhindered movement of ambulances in Chandigarh

In a meeting held on Wednesday, the traffic police were asked to work on the proposal and implement it as soon as possible.

The members stated that many times ambulances remain stuck in the traffic at light points leading to wastage of the “golden hour” for the patient requiring immediate medical aid.

A green corridor helps an ambulance passing through any stretch in the city get unrestricted access as the road is cleared of other vehicular traffic.

It was even proposed to have dashboard cameras in all ambulances. A dashboard camera continuously records the view through the vehicle’s front windscreen. In case, a vehicle is not allowing passage to an ambulance, action can be taken against that errant driver using the footage.

Seat belts for kids in school buses

The members also proposed to make it mandatory for school bus operators to provide seat belts to all children occupying the front-facing rear seats. The Chandigarh adviser has asked the transport department to examine the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, to ensure implementation.

During the meeting, it was discussed that whenever a school bus stops, a red stop sign should get illuminated to alert vehicles coming from the rear. Activist Harman Sidhu, who is a member of the committee, said seat belts should be must for all children sitting in a bus.

Pedestrian-friendly spaces in city

The council also called for more pedestrian-friendly and cycle-friendly spaces, and to strengthen the last-mile connectivity through public transport. The members also wanted better bus connectivity to Panchkula and Mohali.

The engineering department has been asked to make zebra crossings more visible and to install pelican lights wherever required.

Although, the Chandigarh administration has been toying with the idea of having pelican lights for the past decade, but nothing has been done so far. These lights help pedestrians to signal the vehicles to stop at busy crossings.

