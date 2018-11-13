16 candidates file nominations for Rajasthan assembly polls on first day

Sixteen candidates filed their nominations for state assembly elections on first day on Monday. According to the office of chief electoral officer, 16 candidates filed their 23 sets of nominations on Monday from 16 assembly constituencies.

The candidates have filed nominations from Bikaner East (Bikaner), Ratangarh (Churu), Surajgarh and Udaipurwati (Jhunjhunu), Phulera, Jhotwara and Sanganer (Jaipur), Tijara (Alwar), Deeg-Kumher (Bharatpur), Dausa (Dausa), Ajmer North (Ajmer), Jaitaran (Pali), Luni (Jodhpur), Nimbahera (Chittorgarh), Mandal (Bhilwara) and Kota North (Kota).

Sitting MLA and Urban Development and Housing Minister Shrichand Kriplani (60) in the present BJP government, filed his nominations from Nimbahera constituency in Chittorgarh on Monday, while sitting MLA Kalu Lal (66) from BJP filed his nominations from Mandal constituency in Bhilwara district.

Ghanshyam Tiwari (73) from Bharat Vahini Party (BVP) filed three sets of nominations from Sanganer assembly constituency on Monday at the district collectorate. Similarly, Kanaram Kumawat (37) filed as independent candidate from Phulera assembly constituency, while Kishan Gaur (46) filed as independent candidate from Jhotwara .

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Hanuman Choudhary (46), filed his nomination from Bikaner (East) assembly seat. On the first day of nomination for state assembly election, Choudhary was the first and only candidate in Bikaner district who filed his nomination before the returning officer and sub divisional officer, Bikaner, of the constituency area. An advocate by profession, Hanuman Choudhary was a head constable in Rajasthan Police but he quit the job for practising anti-corruption laws.

Only one independent candidate filed nomination for the assembly polls on the first day of nomination filing in Kota district on Monday. An independent candidate named Rajsurya Kumar (55) filed nomination from Kota North assembly constituency of Kota district.

An independent candidate Ramveer (50) filed his nomination from Tijara assembly constituency. Returning officer of Tijara assembly constituency, Kushal Singh Yadav, said that Ramveer filed his nomination as an independent candidate. This is the first nomination filed in Alwar district on Monday. The district has 11 constituencies.

Laxman Singh (27) from Abhinav Rajasthan Party filed his nomination from Ratangarh in Churu district, while Karamveer Yadav (36) from Bahujan Samaj Party filed his papers from Surajgarh constituency in Jhunjhunu district and Mool Chand (54) filed from Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) from Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district.

Vikram Singh (55) from Kushhal Kisan Party (KKP) filed his nomination from Deeg-Kumher assembly constituency in Bharatpur district, while Dinesh Kumar Meena (43) filed as an independent from Indian National Congress candidate from Dausa. It is to be mentioned that Congress is yet to announce its candidates. Similarly, Shweta Sharma (30) has filed her papers from Congress party for Ajmer North assembly constituency, while Mukut Singh (41) filed as independent candidate from Jaitaran constituency in Pali district and Moidin Khan (26) filed from People Liberals Party filed nomination from Luni constituency in Jodhpur.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 15:07 IST