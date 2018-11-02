BJP fails to find consensus on candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls

The BJP’s efforts at finalising candidates for the assembly elections is stuck due to differences between the state and central leadership over axing of sitting MLAs.

The core committee members, including chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who had gone to Delhi, returned on Wednesday night after no consensus could be reached over the candidates.

Sources said the state leadership did not agree upon the central leadership’s view which is in favour of axing 80-90 sitting MLAs including ministers.

Rajasthan poll in-charge Prakash Javadekar and party president Amit Shah asked the state leaders to hold feedback meetings again to prepare the panel of names.

The high command asked the leaders to go by the party survey that shows anti-incumbency and stiff opposition to many sitting MLAs and ministers.

In a bid to resolve the standoff, meetings began in Jaipur. Raje met senior leader Om Mathur on Thursday while general secretary organisation, Chandrasekhar, joint secretary organisation, V Satish and union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held parleys in Jaipur.

Mathur had played peacemaker during the standoff between the state and central leadership over appointment of a state BJP chief.

In Delhi, Raje, state BJP president Madanlal Saini, ministers Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore and MLA Ashok Parnami, union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chandrasekhar and V Satish participated in the talks held at the residences of Javadekar and Shah.

The leaders had gone to Delhi after several rounds of meetings in Rajasthan where panels of names were formed for around 100 seats.

Rathore said consensus could not be reached on candidates and further discussions would be held before the parliamentary board meeting on November 10.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 14:51 IST