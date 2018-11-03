Congress launches phone number to seek suggestions for Rajasthan polls manifesto

Jaipur

The Congress in Rajasthan launched a phone number to receive suggestions from the public to prepare the manifesto for the December 7 assembly polls. The manifesto will be released by the middle of this month, leaders said.

The party will release ‘Rajasthan report card’ in each assembly constituency, exposing the BJP’s “failures” on fulfilling its promises. “We are communicating with various sections of the society, such as traders, farmers, seniors, women and tribals, for the manifesto. After taking public suggestions from them by November 15 to 18, the manifesto will be released,” state Congress president Sachin Pilot told newspersons on Friday.

Manifesto committee chairperson Harish Choudhary said the Congress manifesto would be the voice of people. “In Rajasthan the mobile reach is 70%. We want that everyone should give suggestions for the manifesto. A dedicated phone number (9911448200) is launched with WhatsApp service. People can call, message, and send videos to give suggestions. For next 7-days any person or organisation can give suggestions.”

He said members of the manifesto committee would also be present in districts and assembly constituencies to gather suggestions.

Pilot inaugurated the number by sending a suggestion: “I want that the party on priority focus on providing jobs to youth and on problems faced by farmers.”

He said the ‘Rajasthan’s report card’ would expose the BJP. “CM Vasundhara Raje ruled the state for five years; now they will make catch phrases and false promises to hide their failures,” Pilot said.

“The Congress with facts and figures will expose the BJP – what they promised and what they have delivered. This will be done through various platforms, such as social media, print, and word of mouth.”

Pilot alleged that Raje has shown arrogance and tension in the BJP can be seen in ticket distribution. “Who will be denied or given ticket? Will the ticket be given from Delhi or Jaipur? This confusion shows that a big party like BJP has no faith in their elected members,” he alleged.

“They think anti-incumbency against Raje can be overcome if the MLA faces are changed. But the leadership was of Raje. What wrong had the MLAs done? BJP is in the government at the Centre and in the state. The CM did not work and now blaming others will not help. People have made up their mind.”

He said, “In last few days meetings of the central election committee and screening committee were held in Delhi. I believe immediately after the Diwali the first list of candidates will be released. In the meetings, suggestions were taken from all leaders.”

On a third front in Rajasthan, Pilot, “Here the fight has been between the Congress and the BJP, and this will happen again.”

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “The Congress is remembering report card now. Today as the elections are near, they are trying to misguide people. The work government has done is visible and not on paper. For the first time the entire amount is reaching people and corruption has ended.”

He said, “Ticket seekers and leaders are in confusion in the Congress as they aren’t aware who will have a say in ticket distribution -- Pilot or Gehlot.”

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 15:02 IST