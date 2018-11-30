Interest-free loan, free mobile phones for Jharkhand farmers: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Thursday announced interest-free loan for one year to farmers and six-hour uninterrupted power supply to them for agriculture purpose.

“In a bid to ease farmers’ burden, our government has decided that no interest will be charged from farmers on agricultural loan for one-year. The government will pay the interest to banks,” Das said, adding that the farmers would have to repay the loan in a year.

Das was addressing the inaugural function of the two-day Global Agriculture and Food Summit in Ranchi.

The foundation stone of 50 food processing plants was also jointly laid by Das and Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh on the occasion. The plants, being set up at a projected cost of Rs 271 crore, are likely to create employment for the youth and provide the farmers right cost for their products.

The chief minister said the Jharkhand government would also offer mobile phones to 28 lakh farmers of the state so that they could remain updated with the market trends.

“Distribution of mobile phones will begin in 2019 and all farmers will have it in their hands by 2021,” the CM said, adding that his government would ensure separate electricity feeders for farmers and six-hour uninterrupted power supply for agriculture purpose.

The Jharkhand government paid Rs 21 crore premium against crop insurance in 2018-19. “The government will pay the crop insurance premium in the next fiscal also,” Das said, adding that 100 farmers, including 50 women, would be sent to Israel and the Philippines to learn modern farming techniques.

The chief minister suggested the farmers to try and earn one-third of their income from agriculture, another one-third from animal husbandry and yet another one-third from horticulture.

“The farmers, who have barren fields, could embark on solar farming, which would help them increase their income. The government will procure solar energy through grid at Rs 3 per unit,” he said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the event, Radha Mohan Singh said Jharkhand, a mineral rich state, had great agriculture potential.

“Agriculture, animal husbandry and fishery saw a remarkable growth in the state in the last four years under the leadership of Das. Jharkhand will soon become number one state in fishery,” Singh said, adding that two lakh tonne fish were produced in the state in 2018-19 compared to one lakh tonne in 2013-14.

Representatives from five partner countries —China, Israel, Mongolia, the Philippines and Tunisia — said the global forum would open the door of agriculture development in Jharkhand as well as in their countries.

Maya Kadosh, charge d’affaires, embassy of Israel, said, “We are looking for a joint venture with Jharkhand government in agriculture technology advancement.”

Over 5,000 farmers are taking part in the global summit. The farmers said it was lifetime opportunity for them to learn about new technology in agriculture sector.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 08:59 IST