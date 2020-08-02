e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand records over 12,000 coronavirus cases

Jharkhand records over 12,000 coronavirus cases

The total number of cases in the State include 7,477active cases, 4,513 recovered and discharged cases and 114 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

ranchi Updated: Aug 02, 2020 07:57 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
India reported 57,117 new Covid-19 cases taking the country’s coronavirus case count to 16,95,988 on Saturday.
India reported 57,117 new Covid-19 cases taking the country’s coronavirus case count to 16,95,988 on Saturday.(Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo)
         

Jharkhand reported 738 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 12,104, said State Health Department.

The total number of cases in the State include 7,477active cases, 4,513 recovered and discharged cases and 114 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

India reported 57,117 new Covid-19 cases taking the country’s coronavirus case count to 16,95,988 on Saturday.

tags
top news
India preps for next move on China, puts tie-ups with its universities on review
India preps for next move on China, puts tie-ups with its universities on review
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
Sushant had no Godfather, says his sister in appeal to Modi, wants him to step in
Sushant had no Godfather, says his sister in appeal to Modi, wants him to step in
Red zone count in Delhi drops by 200+ after govt redraws boundaries
Red zone count in Delhi drops by 200+ after govt redraws boundaries
Bihar political parties want state polls postponed, write to EC
Bihar political parties want state polls postponed, write to EC
Rhea must come forward, join probe into Sushant’s death case: Bihar police
Rhea must come forward, join probe into Sushant’s death case: Bihar police
After 4-month curb, Centre allows export of made-in-India ventilators
After 4-month curb, Centre allows export of made-in-India ventilators
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In