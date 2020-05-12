e-paper
Man lynched, another seriously injured in Jharkhand for allegedly stealing goats

Man lynched, another seriously injured in Jharkhand for allegedly stealing goats

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place at Jhilimili village, Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said.

ranchi Updated: May 12, 2020 08:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
A man was lynched in Jharkhand for allegedly stealing goats
A man was lynched in Jharkhand for allegedly stealing goats
         

A man was lynched and another was seriously injured on Monday after villagers thrashed them for allegedly stealing goats in Dumka district, a police officer said here.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place at Jhilimili village, Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said.

Initial investigations revealed that the villagers thrashed the two persons with sticks after they were informed by neighbours that the men were stealing goats, the SP said.

Of the two, one person died on way to hospital while another was admitted to a facility in Dumka in a serious condition, DSP Pujya Prakash said.

”The process of identifying the accused and the victims is on,” the SP said.

