PM Modi set to launch region’s first women’s university in Jamsedhpur

The first dedicated university for women in the region will come into existence on January 15 as the Jamshedpur Women’s College (JWC) will be upgraded to a university on the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch the institution online from an event in Jammu and Kashmir, along with other development projects in over 20 states in the country.

The upgradation was announced under Rashtriya Uchchhatar Siksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in February 2017 and the new university will run from two campuses. The Jharkhand government had sanctioned Rs 89.26 crore in the last cabinet meeting last week for the project, while Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu had issued a notification for upgradation last week.

Vice chancellor of the Kolhan University Shukla Mahanty said that the PM would launch the university on the day in presence of governor-cum-chancellor of universities, Droupadi Murmu and chief minister Raghubar Das at the existing JWC campus.

Sources said that the selection procedure for appointment of its first vice chancellor and other 10 senior officials will be completed soon. Earlier chief minister Raghubar Das had announced to christen the new university on the name of ‘Savitribai Phule’.

It will be the only women’s university in the region including north eastern states, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Over 8,000 students of the JWC will benefit from the new university. Other than the existing campus, a new campus is under construction at a 26.2 acre plot in Sidhgora of Jamshedpur. The government would spend around Rs 3 crore for renovation of the existing building.

V-C Shukla Mahanty said, “The new university will be highly beneficial in imparting quality education to women in the region. It will have more financial power and academic development decisions would be taken easily. It would be the fifth government women’s university in India.”

First batch of the new university will begin its curriculum from June this year. Existing JWC students will get certificates by the new university after completing their courses, college professor-in-charge Purnima Kumar said.

JWC was incepted in 1953 and got affiliated to Ranchi University in 1977. The college, situated on a six-acre plot, got autonomous status in 2008 and eventually upgraded into a women’s university.

