Ready to contest state election under JMM, says Congress

ranchi

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:23 IST

State Congress working president Irfan Ansari said that the party was ready to contest assembly election under JMM leadership. However, issues like seat sharing still need to be finalized by party high command, he added.

“We are not averse to fight under leadership of JMM”, said Irfan, Madhupur legislator, while talking to media persons at Dhanbad circuit house on Saturday late evening after holding meeting with party leaders.

“BJP would not return to power in state”, he claimed.

Criticizing the Raghubar led BJP government for its anti-people policies , Irfan said , Congress has stepped up preparations for assembly elections. BJP candidates are all set to lose on 25 seats especially on those seats of which he has been given responsibility of nurturing.

Irfan alleged that the river port at Sahebgung has been constructed to plunder the minerals of Jharkhand especially that is available in Santhal Parganas of state.

It’s shocking that PM was kept in dark and half constructed port was inaugurated just ahead of assembly election as a populist measure .

Out meeting in Dhanbad was focused on preparations of assembly elections among the party leaders and activist in Dhanbad, said Irfan

Replying to a query made by media persons regarding allegation of Sukhdeo Bhagat against state party president Rameshwar Oroan of being indulged in anti -party work during Lok Sabha election , Irfan said allegations are baseless.

Irfan said, Sukhdeo appears to have lost his mental balance thus is leveling allegation on state party president of working against party candidate during Lok Sabha elections . Sukhdeo Bhagat who had contested from Lohardagga Lok sabha seat but lost elections . Allegation of working against party official candidate was leveled by Bhagat soon after Rameshwar Oroan was appointed at state president.

Irfan said , after losing Bhagat giving statement against Oroan though he cannot give any evidence in his regards. IF Bhagat stands by the allegations party would take appropriate action against him, said Ansari.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:23 IST