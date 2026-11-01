Ahead of Diwali, Mumbai records 12,690 property registrations in October, up 9%; stamp duty collections rise 12%

Mumbai's residential property market continued to show resilience in October 2026, with registrations rising 9% year-on-year (YoY) to 12,690 units, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps analysed by Knight Frank India. Stamp duty collections grew 12% YoY to ₹1,173 crore, reflecting sustained housing demand in the country's largest property market. Mumbai's housing market continued to show resilience in October 2026, with registrations rising 9% year-on-year (YoY) to 12,690 units (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

As many as 11,649 properties were registered in October last year. Real estate consultant Knight Frank has analysed the data from the Maharashtra department of registrations and stamps.

The growth is significant given the festive and religious calendar during the month. October saw the Shraddh period, traditionally considered inauspicious for property purchases, followed by Navratri, leaving fewer operational days for property registrations compared with the same month last year. Despite these seasonal factors, both registration volumes and stamp duty collections surpassed October 2025 levels, pointing to resilient homebuyer sentiment and underlying demand.

Mumbai's housing market has maintained strong momentum through 2026, with monthly registrations staying above 12,000 units for most of the year. October's performance further underscores the market's ability to withstand seasonal disruptions and sustain transaction activity. Registration volumes also remain significantly higher than historical averages and more than double the levels recorded a decade ago, highlighting the structural expansion of the city's residential property market.

"Mumbai's residential market continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience and depth. October's performance is encouraging, as it was achieved despite the overlap with Shraddh and a shorter effective registration period during Navratri. The market's ability to deliver year-on-year growth reflects the strength of end-user demand and sustained confidence among homebuyers. What is particularly significant is the consistency of performance through 2026, said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

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Housing demand has remained remarkably stable, supported by seasonal events and affordability considerations, with transaction volumes at levels that are among the strongest seen in the city's history. As we enter the Diwali period, the market remains well-positioned, supported by economic growth, rising household aspirations and the availability of housing options across multiple price segments, he said.

Between January and October 2026, the city recorded 132,040 property registrations, marking a 7% YoY increase and reinforcing the sustained momentum witnessed across the market. Importantly, this growth has been achieved on an already elevated activity base, highlighting the market's ability to continue expanding after reaching historically high transaction levels, Knight Frank India noted.

During the same period, stamp duty collections rose 5% from ₹11,186 crore in January to October 2025 to ₹11,756 crore in January – October 2026, reflecting the continued depth of transaction activity and the enduring appeal of residential real estate.

Shraddh period demonstrates buyer resilience The Shraddh period, which extended from September 26 to October 10 and largely fell within October this year, witnessed 3,419 property registrations, a 2% increase over the corresponding period last year. Average daily registrations also improved to 311 per day, compared with 306 per day during Shraddh 2025, indicating that buyers were increasingly willing to proceed with transactions despite traditional seasonal considerations.

Calendar effect impacts Navratri comparison During the nine-day Navratri period, registrations stood at 4,680 units, lower than the exceptionally strong levels recorded in 2025. However, a direct comparison is affected by the fact that October 2026 had fewer effective registration days during the festival window. On a daily basis, registration activity remained broadly stable, reflecting sustained underlying demand rather than a moderation in buyer interest, Knight Frank India noted.

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