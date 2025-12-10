Auro Realty acquires Hyderabad’s landmark Hotel Taj Banjara property for ₹315 crore

Auro Realty, the real estate arm of Aurobindo Group, has purchased the landmark Hotel Taj Banjara property in Hyderabad for ₹315 crore, according to the document accessed by data analytical firm Propstack. Auro Realty, the real estate arm of Aurobindo Group, has acquired Hyderabad’s landmark Hotel Banjara property for ₹315 crore, documents accessed by Propstack show. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The asset, owned by Hotel Banjara Limited, sits on a 16,645 square yards land parcel in the upscale Banjara Hills area.

The site encompasses a built-up area of 1.2 lakh square feet and is situated in Banjara Hills, one of Hyderabad’s most premium commercial and tech corridors. The transaction took place on October 31, 2025, the document showed. The company paid a stamp duty of ₹17.3 crore.

Auro Realty is the real estate development arm of the Aurobindo Group, which also owns Aurobindo Pharma.

According to media reports, the landmark Taj Banjara Hotel was locked by GHMC officials earlier this year over two years of unpaid taxes. The property was reopened after a partial payment, the reports said.

In October 2025, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Auro Realty would raise ₹20 billion through a bond sale to fund a key acquisition. Auro Realty is looking to issue two-year and four-year bonds, with coupons ranging from 11% to 15%, bankers have told Reuters. "It is a promoter-level financing to acquire some of the assets, including Hotel Taj Banjara Hyderabad," they had said.

Auro Realty has not disclosed plans for the property. A list of queries has been sent to Auro Realty and Hotel Banjara Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Also Read: WeWork leases 1.75 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad; sub-leases entire space to JP Morgan in mega deal

About Banjara Hills Banjara Hills is one of Hyderabad’s most centrally located neighbourhoods, known for its upscale residential pockets, luxury hotels, corporate offices and premium retail avenues. The area is home to several high-end restaurants, hospitals, and cultural landmarks, making it a preferred address for business leaders, celebrities, and expatriates.

Property values across Hyderabad’s premium neighbourhoods continued to climb in the first few quarters of 2025. Data from Cushman & Wakefield shows that prices in Banjara Hills rose by approximately 8%, averaging ₹12,000– ₹15,000 per square foot.

Also Read: Mindspace REIT buys 8.1 lakh sq ft commercial complex in Hyderabad for ₹512 crore

Previous transactions in Hyderabad On December 2, WeWork India leased 1.75 lakh sq ft at Skyview 20, a Grade-A tech park, on a five-year term with a starting monthly rent of ₹1.72 crore. The company has then sub-leased the entire two-floor space to JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd for 60 months at a starting monthly rent of ₹4.38 crore, as per property documents.

Also Read: Here’s why Hyderabad is outpacing Bengaluru in attracting Global Capability Centres

In September, Apple India leased 64,125 sq ft of additional office space in Hyderabad for a monthly rent of ₹80.15 lakh for five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed. According to Propstack, the company has taken several office spaces in the project, totalling over 5 lakh sq ft, through multiple leases. The first lease spanning 2.32 lakh sq ft was signed in 2016.

The additional space Apple recently leased is located in WaveRock Tower 2.1 in Nanakramguda. It has been leased from TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Private Limited, with the agreement starting on July 1, 2025.