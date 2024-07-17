Author Amish Tripathi buys an apartment in Mumbai's Worli area for 14 crore

Author Amish Tripathi, known for his mythological fiction series, including the Shiva Trilogy and the Ram Chandra series, has bought a property in Worli, Mumbai, for ₹13.65 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. Author Amish Tripathi has bought a property in Worli in Mumbai for ₹ 13.65 crore, documents showed

The property, located in the World One project by the Lodha Group, spans approximately 251 square meters or 2,700 square feet (carpet area) and is ready-to-move-in one, the documents showed.

According to the documents, the sale deed was finalized on July 4 and incurred a stamp duty worth ₹81.9 lakh and a transaction fee of ₹30,000. The property was secured through a primary sale from Macrotech Developers Limited, also known as the Lodha Group, the documents showed.

Also Read: Bhuvan Bam buys bungalow in South Delhi for ₹11 crore

The World One project comprises 3 BHK and 4BHK residences, some of which feature interiors designed by the renowned luxury brand Armani/Casa. The project is located in Worli in South Mumbai.

Also Read: Looking forward to a new genre like time travel fiction: Amish Tripathi

Emails have been sent to Amish Tripathi and Lodha Group.

Amish Tripathi’s literary works have sold over 7 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 20 languages. In September 2020, he announced his foray into production with an adaptation of his novel Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India under the banner Immortal Studios, in collaboration with Wakaoo Films and Casa Media.

On January 25, 2024, Tripathi’s latest documentary, Ram Janmabhoomi: Return of a Splendid Sun, premiered on television.

Earlier, Macrotech Developers, which uses the Lodha brand, had sold two apartments in its luxury project Lodha Malabar on Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s posh areas, for ₹270 crore to the chairman and managing director of Wellknown Polyesters Ltd, Anil Gupta, documents accessed had showed.

In 2023, Macrotech Developers had sold two apartments worth ₹109 crore to the directors of Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd, a company that is into manufacturing and exporting packaging fabrics and bags. The promoters of the same company had bought four sea-facing luxury properties in the same project for ₹217 crore in March 2023.