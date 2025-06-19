Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Concorde acquires 3-acre land in North Bengaluru for 500 crore high-rise housing project

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 19, 2025 04:20 PM IST

Bengaluru real estate: Concorde acquires 3-acre land in North Bengaluru’s Hennur for ₹500 crore premium housing project

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Concorde has acquired a 3-acre land parcel in Hennur, North Bengaluru, for a premium high-rise residential project with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of 500 crore, the company said in a statement.

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Concorde has acquired a 3-acre land parcel in Hennur, North Bengaluru, for a premium high-rise residential project with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 crore. (Representational Image)(File Photo )
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Concorde has acquired a 3-acre land parcel in Hennur, North Bengaluru, for a premium high-rise residential project with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of 500 crore. (Representational Image)(File Photo )

The upcoming development, expected to launch in FY 2026–27, will have a total saleable built-up area of approximately 4.25 lakh sq ft, it said.

The project will feature 2 and 3 BHK premium residences, including a clubhouse, and landscaped gardens, among other amenities.

“This investment underlines our commitment to expand our footprint in the high-demand North Bengaluru corridor,” said Anil R G, Managing Director, Concorde. “Hennur is fast emerging as a preferred residential hub due to its strong connectivity to tech parks such as Manyata and Kirloskar, and easy access to Kempegowda International Airport. Through this project, we aim to cater to the growing demand for high-rise, community-centric living with modern design and amenities.”

Located along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hennur offers access to major transit points like KR Puram and Yeshwanthpur.

To date, Concorde has delivered more than 26 million sq ft of residential and commercial developments across Bengaluru.

Also Read: Concorde launches housing project with 450 crore revenue potential in Bengaluru

Previous project launches in Bengaluru

In October last year, Concorde announced the launch of its project - Concorde NEO - set on a 4.02-acre land parcel on Thanisandra Main Road in the northern quadrant of the city.

Concorde NEO comprised six towers with a total of 424 2 and 4BHK housing units, alongside two basements, a 7,000-square-foot multi-level clubhouse and a 2,000-square-ft open terrace.

In June, the company acquired a 1.6-acre land parcel on the city’s Sarjapur Road to construct a premium high-rise residential complex with a revenue potential of 200 crore.

The residential project comprised 2 and 3 BHK units, spread over a high-rise tower spanning 2.25 lakh square feet.

News / Real Estate / Concorde acquires 3-acre land in North Bengaluru for 500 crore high-rise housing project
