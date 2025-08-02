DDA to set up Delhi's first international-standard ice skating rink in Dwarka

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finalised a contractor to develop a world-class ice skating facility in Dwarka. Spanning 4,200 square metres, the facility will feature a 60m x 30m rink built to international standards, officials said. Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finalised a contractor to develop a world-class ice skating facility in Dwarka spanning 4,200 square metres. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The site has been handed over to the selected agency, and construction is expected to begin soon. The project will be executed on a 15-year license fee basis. The agency will be responsible for both construction and operations, in partnership with international collaborators through a joint venture or special purpose vehicle (JV/SPV), DDA said.

"It is being developed within the cloverleaf of the Dwarka Sports Complex, strategically located near the Urban Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway, and the IGI airport tunnel. The project, conceptualized and executed under the guidance of Lt Governor VK Saxena, aims to boost both recreational options and sports infrastructure in Delhi," the DDA said in a statement.

Recognizing the lack of dedicated spaces in the National Capital for training, participation, and hosting of ice sports events, the decision was taken to create this specialised facility. The upcoming rink will help bridge this gap by offering a dedicated, state-of-the-art venue.

Additionally, with Delhi’s long and intense summers, the ice skating rink will also serve as a climate-controlled indoor recreational destination for residents and visitors alike, the statement said.

The development comes just days after the DDA shortlisted an agency to operate hot air balloon rides in the National Capital, adding another unique recreational offering to the city. This marks the first time that hot air balloon rides will be available to the public in Delhi, giving residents and tourists an opportunity to experience the city from a whole new perspective. The service will operate from four locations: Asita, Baansera, Yamuna Sports Complex, and CWG Village Sports Complex.

With growing interest in niche sports like ice hockey, ice skating, figure skating, and curling across India, the LG had directed DDA officials to explore the feasibility of establishing such a facility in Delhi, leading to the creation of the upcoming ice skating rink.