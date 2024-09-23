Financial expert Anand Rathi and family buy three luxury apartments in Mumbai for 98.94 crore

Financial expert Anand Rathi and family have added three luxury apartments to their real estate portfolio, purchased for ₹98.94 crore in Mumbai’s upscale Worli locality, according to property registration documents accessed through online portal IndexTap.com. Financial expert Anand Rathi and family have purchased three luxury apartments in Mumbai for ₹ 98.94 crore(K Raheja Corp Homes)

One of the three residential units was acquired in Raheja Artesia for ₹33.70 crore, the documents showed. The apartment, spanning 2,964 square feet of RERA carpet area, was purchased in the names of Supriya Amit Rathi, Jiya Amit Rathi and Tanisha Amit Rathi. The deal was registered on September 13 and named K Raheja Corp Pvt Ltd as the seller.

Also Read: Utpal Sheth and family buy luxury apartment in Worli for ₹123.3 crore

According to the documents, the property deal attracted a stamp duty of ₹52.13 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Spread across 4.97 acres, Artesia by K Raheja Corp is a stand-alone tower comprising multiple units of 4 BHK limited edition residences.

More on the deals

Two of the three units were purchased in Tower B of Birla Niyaara Phase 2, for a combined price of ₹65.23 crore. As per the documents, the deals were registered on August 22 and September 13, and included a stamp duty of ₹3.91 crore. Each unit is 330.15 square metre in size, purchased from Birla Estates Private Ltd.

Also Read: Manappuram Finance MD Nandakumar buys ₹41 crore duplex in Mumbai

While one unit has been purchased by Anand Rathi along with Puja Maru, property registration documents of the other unit named Anand Rathi and Tanisha Amit Rathi as the buyers.

Birla Niyaara is a 20-acre project, being developed in phases. It offers 2, 3 and 4 BHK luxury residences ranging from 725 to 1,220 square feet.

Also Read: New mom Deepika Padukone buys an apartment for ₹17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West next to mother-in-law's flat

Queries sent to Anand Rathi Group and Birla Estates by HT.com did not elicit a response till press time. The story will be updated once a response is received.

K Raheja Corp did not comment.