News / Real Estate / Kolkata-based GPT Infraprojects bags 739 crore contract from NHAI

Kolkata-based GPT Infraprojects bags 739 crore contract from NHAI

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 18, 2023 07:45 PM IST

GPT Infraprojects' outstanding order book stands at ₹2,838 crore

Kolkata-based infrastructure firm GPT Infraprojects Ltd (GPT) on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract worth 739 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

GPT operates through two segments -- infrastructure and sleeper.(GPT Infra)
GPT operates through two segments -- infrastructure and sleeper.(GPT Infra)

"The company has bagged...order... valued at 739 crore," GPT Infraprojects said in a stock exchange filing.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The project entails construction of four-lane Prayagraj Southern bypass on NH-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

"This contract is solely in the name of the company and is the largest single order received in the history of the company," it added.

GPT operates through two segments -- infrastructure and sleeper. The company made inroads into the infrastructure segment in 2004. In sleeper segment, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

The outstanding order book for the company now stands at approximately 2,838 crore with total order inflow of 1,019 crore for FY24.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out