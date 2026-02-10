MHADA Lottery 2026: Pune Board to conduct draw for 3,000 additional affordable homes in March

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced on Feb 10 that it will hold an additional lottery for 3,000 affordable homes in March. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced on Feb 10 that it will hold an additional lottery for 3,000 affordable homes in March. (Picture for representational purposes only). (Pixabay)

The announcement was made by MHADA Pune Board Chairman Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil during the results declaration for 4,186 affordable homes in the Pune region.

According to MHADA, the Pune Housing and Area Development Board has made around 25,000 affordable homes available for sale over the past 2.5 years.

"Due to MHADA's transparent management and quality construction, the public's trust in MHADA is increasing, and the 2,15,965 applications received for 4186 houses are a good example of this. Continuing the series of draws, MHADA Pune Board will conduct a draw for the sale of around 3000 affordable houses in March," the MHADA said in a statement.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: Pune Board to announce results today, watch live

The MHADA's Pune Board announced a lottery for 4,186 affordable homes in September 2025.

The lottery included 3,322 housing units under the 20 per cent Inclusive Housing Scheme and 864 housing units under the 15 per cent Social Housing Scheme within the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority jurisdiction.

MHADA lottery 2026 in Mumbai The MHADA is expected to put 5,000 affordable homes on the market in Mumbai over the next two to three months. Of the total number of units, around half will come up for sale in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

Apart from this, MHADA had announced on February 2 the sale of 120 flats in Mumbai on a first-come, first-served basis across several areas of the city. However, on February 4, it said that the online registration process scheduled to begin on February 5 has been postponed due to ‘technical reasons.’

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 5,000 affordable homes likely to be offered in Mumbai in the next two months

According to sources, the most expensive apartment for sale is in South Mumbai's Tardeo, priced at over ₹8 crore, while the least expensive is ₹38 lakh.

According to MHADA, the flats are available in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri.