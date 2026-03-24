Sattva Group launches 15-minute city in North Bengaluru; expects over ₹8,600 crore revenue from 50-acre housing project

Sattva Group has launched Sattva City, a 50-acre residential development in North Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹8,600 crore, the company said in a statement on March 24.



Envisioned as a self-sustained ‘15-minute city’, the project will see nearly 2,500 units developed in its first phase, it said. Sattva Group has launched Sattva City, a 50-acre residential development in North Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹8,600 crore

The project will offer a mix of 2 and 2.5 BHK homes, along with larger 3 and 3.5 BHK residences, and select 4 BHK units, including exclusive penthouses. The company did not disclose the project cost but said the total revenue potential exceeds ₹8,600 crore.

Also Read: Sattva Group enters Mumbai market with ₹11,000 crore redevelopment projects

A key highlight of Sattva City is its emphasis on open spaces, with around 84% of the 50-acre development dedicated to green and landscaped areas—translating to over 42 acres of open space for residents.

"We identified this land years ago with the vision of creating a city-scale community for Bengaluru as the airport corridor began emerging as one of the city’s most important growth regions. Nearly 84% of Sattva City is dedicated to open and green spaces, creating a sense of scale and openness that is rare for a development of this size,” said Bijay Agarwal, Managing Director, Sattva Group.



Bengaluru-based Sattva Group, which is one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has delivered 80 million sq ft of real estate space. It has over 71 million sq ft under construction across multiple cities.

The Group has listed a real estate investment trust 'Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT)' on stock exchanges as co-sponsor with Blackstone.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Redditors say luxury housing may ‘show its true colours’ if IT job losses hit top earners