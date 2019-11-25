Sushant Estate’s inspiring turnaround story is fuelled by its residents

real-estate

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:00 IST

Sushant Estate is one of the older condominiums in the city, where residents started moving in around 2004. This 14.3-acre condominium comprises nine tall towers of 17 floors each. With a number of gardens and parks, open spaces and wide roads, the condominium, which houses 1, 2, 3 and 4-BHK homes, seemed like a good investment for buyers initially. But just a few years down the line, residents say the builder of the project faltered on his promises and security. Maintenance and services declined quickly. In 2016, the residents took over the society and a new chapter began for Sushant Estate.

The elected RWA and residents came together to address the issues the society was facing. These ranged from repairing the small dents and worn out patches on the facade to open the defunct community centre. A maintenance agency that looked after the security, housekeeping and the overall functioning of the society was selected. The twice-elected president of the society, Upminder Singh Oberoi, talks of how the residents came together to make the society a great place to live in. From installing new lifts and painting the buildings for the first time in fifteen years to changing the pipeline and planting thousand saplings, the society saw a sea of changes.

The last two years, the prices of the flats have also risen sharply and the residents have started taking pride in their home. Chartered accountant couple, Honey and Rahul Gupta who have been living here on rent for the last two years now want to buy their home here. “The location of the condominium is brilliant. It is centrally located and close to everything. Furthermore, the residents are friendly and helpful. Although the architectural design of the condominium is a little old school, the facilities are great.”

Talking of the facilities, activist and resident Pushp Dahya said, “We have everything within the condominium. For fitness, we have yoga classes, a well-equipped gymnasium, zumba classes, an open-air gym, a swimming pool. Similarly, we are completely self-sufficient.”

The condominium has a well-stocked daily needs store, three vegetable vendors, two tailors, a dry cleaner, a chemist shop and a unisex salon. The condominium, which also has a large number of retired residents as well as children, places great importance on health care.

“There is a physiotherapy clinic and a dentist within the premises of the condominium. Besides that, there are a couple of health care camps that are organised. The living conditions in the condominium have improved dramatically in the last few years,” said Vishal Nakra, a resident and a chartered accountant.

While the old-timers are happy with the progress made in the condo and they say they can see it getting better every day. Those who have recently moved in from other states talk about the instant warmth and comfort they felt in the condominium.