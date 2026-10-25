UP scraps Housing Board NOC requirement for building-plan approvals: Explained

Aiming to reduce administrative hurdles, shorten approval timelines and lower costs for real estate projects, the Uttar Pradesh government has scrapped the requirement for property owners and developers to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board, also known as Avas Vikas Parishad, for building-plan approvals. The Uttar Pradesh government has scrapped the mandatory Housing Board NOC for building-plan approvals, a move aimed at reducing procedural hurdles and delays for property owners and developers. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image)

The latest circular withdraws provisions introduced through a government order in September 2010, which required property owners within 500 metres of Housing Board schemes to obtain an NOC before securing building-plan approval from the relevant development authority, a media report said.

What was the earlier rule? Under the previous framework, property owners within a 500-metre radius of Housing Board schemes had to obtain an NOC from the Board when submitting building plans for approval to the relevant development authority, the Times of India reported.

For instance, property owners near schemes such as Vrindavan Yojana, Awadh Vihar, Indiranagar and Vikas Nagar in Lucknow had to secure the additional clearance while applying to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for building-plan approval.

The requirement added another layer to the approval process, potentially increasing paperwork, costs and delays for property owners and developers, the report said.

What has changed? Under the revised provisions, development authorities can examine and approve layout plans and building maps within their respective jurisdictions without insisting on an NOC from the Housing Board.

Authorities such as the LDA, Kanpur Development Authority and Agra Development Authority can continue processing applications under their existing jurisdiction without requiring applicants to obtain the additional clearance, the news report said.

The change is intended to streamline the approval process by removing a procedural requirement that the government considers redundant, the paper quoted officials as saying.

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Why has the government removed the requirement? The move follows the state's broader effort to simplify building regulations and promote urban development. In July 2025, the government introduced the Uttar Pradesh Building Construction and Development Byelaws, removing more than two dozen obsolete or redundant rules and guidelines. The latest decision forms part of this exercise to reduce unnecessary procedural requirements and improve the ease of doing business in the real estate sector.

How will betterment charges be collected? While the NOC requirement has been removed, the government has clarified that the responsibility for collecting betterment charges will depend on which authority's scheme or project the land falls under.

Housing Board schemes: The Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad will handle the levy and recovery of betterment charges on land within its schemes and the 500-metre peripheral zone around them, in accordance with the applicable law.

Development authority projects: The respective development authorities will continue collecting betterment charges linked to their own projects. This separates the responsibility for collecting charges from the process of granting building-plan approval, the report noted.

Which areas could benefit? The revised provisions could benefit property owners and developers in areas surrounding Housing Board schemes across Uttar Pradesh. In Lucknow, these include areas around Vrindavan Yojana, Awadh Vihar, Indiranagar and Vikas Nagar.

Reports have also highlighted potential benefits for projects in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara and Siddharth Vihar, where the Housing Board has a presence.

What does this mean for homebuyers and developers? Removing the additional NOC requirement could reduce paperwork and shorten the time needed to secure building-plan approvals. Developers may benefit from fewer procedural delays, while landowners and homebuyers could see improvements in the pace of project execution.

However, the change does not eliminate the need to obtain building-plan approval or comply with applicable building regulations. Development authorities will continue examining plans within their jurisdictions, and relevant charges and statutory requirements will remain applicable.

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The broader objective is to simplify the approval process while maintaining the regulatory oversight required for planned urban development, said experts.