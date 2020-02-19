e-paper
Ajith suffers a minor injury on the sets of Valimai, shoots despite pain to complete schedule

Actor Ajith injured himself while shooting for an action sequence in Chennai. It was reported a bike chase and he skidded, bruising his arms and legs.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:02 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Ajith’s Valimai is being directed by H Vinoth.
Ajith's Valimai is being directed by H Vinoth.
         

Actor Ajith Kumar suffered a minor injury while shooting a bike chase sequence for his upcoming Tamil film Valimai. The latest schedule of the film was wrapped up on Monday in Chennai.

“Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he visit his family doctor. The actor should recover in the next few days and will join the team for the next schedule soon,” a source was quoted in a report by Times of India.

Being directed by H Vinoth, who had recently helmed Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink; the film is tipped to be an action-thriller. International stuntmen have been roped in to supervise the action sequences in the film. Recently, Ajith was seen sporting a Zapata style mustache and his avatar immediately went viral. It is rumoured to be his look for the film.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Huma Qureshi is tipped to be playing the leading lady.

In a recent award ceremony, producer Boney Kapoor revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences.

Boney Kapoor made his southern debut Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The film starred Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The project was materialized to honour’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

