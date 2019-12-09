e-paper
Boney Kapoor confirms Ajith plays a cop in next film Valimai

Producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday, speaking at an award ceremony in Chennai, confirmed that Ajith plays a cop in his upcoming Tamil production venture, Valimai.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 09, 2019 17:33 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Boney Kapoor during the launch of a book on late actress Sridevi.
Boney Kapoor during the launch of a book on late actress Sridevi.(IANS)
         

Producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday, speaking at an award ceremony in Chennai, confirmed that Ajith plays a cop in his upcoming Tamil production venture, Valimai. Speaking at the event, Kapoor said: “Valimai shoot to begin on Dec 13th. Yes, Ajith plays a cop. It’ll be a Diwali 2020 release.”

Kapoor further added that he doesn’t believe in giving constant updates about his film. “The world should see my work and talk about it.”

To be directed by H Vinoth, who recently helmed the Tamil remake of Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai, the film is tipped to be an action-thriller. Recently, Ajith was seen sporting a Zapata style moustache and his avatar immediately went viral. It is rumoured to be his look for the film.

 

The industry buzz is that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

Nerkonda Paarvai marked the Boney’s debut in southern cinema. The film starred Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The project was materialized to honour’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

Nerkonda Paarvai was a box-office hit. It is believed that Boney Kapoor has signed a three-film deal with Ajith and that another project will be announced soon after Valimai starts rolling.

