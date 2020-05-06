Chiranjeevi may soon make digital debut with a web series: report

regional-movies

Actor Chiranjeevi, who will next be seen on screen in upcoming Telugu film Acharya, will make his digital debut via a web series that will be produced by Aha, a new OTT entrant in the market. Aha is backed by Geetha Arts which is owned by Allu Aravind, who is Chiranjeevi’s father-in-law.

As per a report by India Today, Chiranjeevi will play the lead in a web series which will be finalised later this year.

“It’s true that talks are on with Chiranjeevi for a web series. However, the project will get finalised only after the lockdown. It is too early to talk about it,” a source from the production house was quoted in the report.

However, Chiranjeevi has to complete shooting for Acharya before he can even begin working on this project. In Acharya, Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The project marks their maiden collaboration.

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha was signed as the leading lady. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as her replacement; however, recent reports suggest that Kajal has also opted out of the project citing dates issue with one of her upcoming Tamil projects.

Chiranjeevi will also star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer soon. Sujeeth of Saaho fame has been roped in to direct the project which will take off later this year. He recently confirmed that Sujeeth has already started working on the script.

