Chiranjeevi's Acharya: Trisha opts out of project due to creative differences

Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Trisha opts out of project due to creative differences

Trisha has tweeted that she is walking out of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya due to creative differences.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:30 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Trisha has said that she is opting out or Chiranjeevi’s film.
         

Actor Trisha on Friday revealed that she’s no longer part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya. She said she has opted out of the project due to creative differences.

“Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project,” Trisha tweeted.

 

Trisha’s replacement has not been announced yet. The project was supposed to be Trisha’s reunion with Chiranjeevi after a decade since they worked together in Stalin.

 

Being directed by Koratala Siva, the project is currently on the floors in Hyderabad. The film will feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles.

The movie will be about middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Ram Charan might play Chiranjeevi’s younger version in the flashback portion.

The project was officially launched last October. Mahesh Babu might also be seen in the film. Originally, the makers had planned to sign Ram Charan; however, since he’s occupied with SS Rajamouli’s RRR; they chose Mahesh instead.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will be the editor. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and it also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Produced by Ram Charan on a staggering budget of Rs. 275 crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy went on to collect over Rs. 300 crore at the box-office. Despite major hype and wide release, the film failed to click at the box-office.

