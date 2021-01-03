Dhanush, brother Selvaraghavan reunite for Aayirathil Oruvan 2, see announcement poster

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:52 IST

Actor Dhanush and his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan are all set to reunite for upcoming Tamil magnum opus Aayirathil Oruvan 2. The announcement was made via a special poster and the project is gearing up for 2024 release.

A sequel to Selvaraghavan’s critically-acclaimed 2010 Tamil epic film Aayirathil Oruvan, the original starred Karthi in the lead alongside Andrea Jeremiah and Reema Sen. Selvaraghavan shared the news via a post in Tamil on his Twitter page along with the announcement poster.

Replying to his brother’s tweet, Dhanush wrote: “A magnum opus! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2.The Prince returns in 2024 (sic).”

A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan ! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 ..The Prince returns in 2024 https://t.co/HBTXeN66iA — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 1, 2021

Dhanush and his brother are teaming up for the fourth time. Their previous collaborations include Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Interestingly, this new project also marks the reunion of the brother with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Aravind Krishna.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has multiple projects in the offing. He currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor designs her ‘dream home’ ahead of arrival of her second child, shares a glimpse. See here

Dhanush recently completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. He also has films with directors Karthick Naren and Ram Kumar in the offing apart from Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

It was recently confirmed that Dhanush will star in upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man, which will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Dhanush is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the movie which also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter