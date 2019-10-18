It will be Bigil versus Kaithi this Diwali, both films to release on October 25. See posters

regional-movies

It is going to be a cracker of a Diwali in Tamil Nadu as Vijay’s Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi are set to lock horns. Both the films have been confirmed to hit the screens on October 25.

On Thursday, makers of both the films confirmed via special posters that they’ve zeroed in October 25 as release date and not October 27 as previously speculated.

Going by the trade talk, the odds are against Karthi’s Kaithi which may not have a wide release as opposed to Bigil which will be the pick of theatre owners as most of them will give it maximum number of show.

Trade analyst Trinath feels that two films for Diwali is good for trade. “I believe it’s perfectly alright to have two big films release for Diwali. Since it’s the festival weekend, audiences will want to watch more than one film in theatres. Therefore, it’s alright that Bigil and Kaithi are releasing together. Bigil definitely has an upper hand but eventually it’s the content and the reception of audience that will decide the fate of these films,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

Bigil, directed by Atlee, features Vijay in dual roles as father and son. While Vijay will be seen playing a gangster in the role of father, he’ll be seen as the coach of a women’s football as the son. For the film, Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. Directed by Atlee, who has collaborated with Vijay for the third time, the film has been produced by AGS Entertainment.

To shoot pivotal portion of the film in a football stadium, the makers spent a Rs 6 crore and erected a stadium. Bigil also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi, on the other hand, is an action-packed story that unfolds in a single night. The film features Karthi as a prisoner on the run from many gangs who are after his life.

