Malayalam writers Sharfu and Suhas on board Dhanush’s next film

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 17:02 IST

Actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil film, which is tentatively titled D43, will be directed by Karthick Naren. It was revealed on Thursday that Malayalam writers, Sharfu and Suhas of Varathan and Virus fame respectively, have been brought on board as co-writers.

Director Karthick Naren took to Twitter to announce the news. He tweeted: “Happy to collaborate with writers Sharfu – Suhas of Varathan and Virus for D 43. Pumped up.”

To be bankrolled by Satyajothi Films, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthick Naren, best known for helming Dhruvangal 16 and Mafia. The makers hope to go on the floors from April.

D 43 has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The makers have confirmed that it will hit the screens October 23 this year.

Last seen on screen in Tamil action comedy Pataas, Dhanush has an excellent line up this year. Having recently wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster film Jagame Thanthiram, he also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in his kitty.

In Subbaraj’s film Dhanush plays a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with handlebar mustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.

Jagame Thanthiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo also plays a pivotal role.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

Dhanush also has Tamil drama titled Karnan with director Mari Selvaraj. If the grapevine is anything to go by, the film is rumoured to be based on the controversial caste riot which took place Kodiyankulam in 1991.

