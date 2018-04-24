Rajinikanth heads to US medical check-up

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said he will be out of the country for two weeks as he will leave to the US for a routine medical check-up.

Reacting to rumours that he will announce his party name as soon as he’s back from his US trip, he said that he hasn’t finalised on a date. “I will definitely start a party but haven’t decided on a date yet. When I do, I’ll definitely inform you,” he told reporters.

Last year, after wrapping up the first schedule of Kaala, he left to the US in June for a check-up. He extended his last US trip into a holiday.

Rajinikanth’s Kaala postponed, will release on June 7

The superstar is awaiting the release of Kaala, which will hit the screens on June 7. Produced by Dhanush, the 67-year-old star plays a slum-lord-turned-gangster in the film in which he will also have lines in Hindi and Marathi. The project marks the reunion of director Pa. Ranjith with Rajinikanth after Kabali, and it is believed that Kaala revolves around the lives of oppressed Tamils in Mumbai and their fight for equality.

Although set in Mumbai, the makers shot most portions of the film in Chennai. They created the Dharavi slums in Chennai on sets. The film, to be released by Lyca Productions, also stars Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music, while national award-winning Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

