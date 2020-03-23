e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Rajinikanth offers clarification after Twitter takes down tweet allegedly misrepresenting janta curfew facts

Rajinikanth offers clarification after Twitter takes down tweet allegedly misrepresenting janta curfew facts

Rajinikanth has issued a clarification after his tweets were taken down by Twitter for allegedly misrepresenting facts about Sunday’s janta curfew.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 23, 2020 11:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth addressing a press conference in Chennai.
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth addressing a press conference in Chennai.(ANI)
         

Actor Rajinikanth has issued a clarification after Twitter took down one of his tweets for allegedly misrepresenting facts about Sunday’s janta curfew, which was observed in India to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Twitter had deleted two tweets in which Rajinikanth had spoken about the curfew, and the repercussions of not following it. The actor wrote in his clarification, according to Pinkvilla, “I had said that if we respect the curfew and stay at home for 14 hours, we can prevent India from entering the Stage 3 (of this pandemic). It was understood as if I said that it was enough if we stayed at home for 14 hours on Sunday alone and was shared widely. Twitter had removed my post for the same reason.”

In response to this tweet, Twitter India posted, “Thank you for joining us in ensuring the dissemination of accurate information about Covid-19, Thalaiva.”

 

In his original tweet, the actor had said, “With the Prime Minister calling for Janata Curfew on March 22nd, India prepares to avoid crucial Stage 3 community transmission of coronavirus in the country. Italy tried implementing a similar nationwide curfew to prevent Stage 3, but to the lack of support from the citizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the death of thousands of people to the pandemic.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra joins janta curfew ‘in spirit’ from USA, honours first responders amid Covid-19 lockdown. Watch video

He added, “We don’t want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata Curfew by strictly staying indoors and practising social-distancing. In these crucial times, let us also remember and thank the selfless service of all the doctors, nurses and medical workers by participating in the nationwide appreciation and prayers at 5 pm tomorrow.”

The coronavirus has infected over 340000 people worldwide, including close to 400 in India. Celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and others participated in the janta curfew on Sunday, and shared videos and pictures on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: Will grant parole to convicts to decongest jails, says Delhi govt
Covid-19: Will grant parole to convicts to decongest jails, says Delhi govt
Sensex cracks 3,000 points to 26,730 as trading resumes after halt
Sensex cracks 3,000 points to 26,730 as trading resumes after halt
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Rajini clarifies after Twitter takes down tweet for wrong corona facts
Rajini clarifies after Twitter takes down tweet for wrong corona facts
’Won’t make sense’: Trump says they can make ventilators but car companies aren’t sure
’Won’t make sense’: Trump says they can make ventilators but car companies aren’t sure
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
IBM, White House form consortium to fight COVID-19 using supercomputers
IBM, White House form consortium to fight COVID-19 using supercomputers
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

regional movies