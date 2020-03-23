Rajinikanth offers clarification after Twitter takes down tweet allegedly misrepresenting janta curfew facts

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 11:05 IST

Actor Rajinikanth has issued a clarification after Twitter took down one of his tweets for allegedly misrepresenting facts about Sunday’s janta curfew, which was observed in India to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Twitter had deleted two tweets in which Rajinikanth had spoken about the curfew, and the repercussions of not following it. The actor wrote in his clarification, according to Pinkvilla, “I had said that if we respect the curfew and stay at home for 14 hours, we can prevent India from entering the Stage 3 (of this pandemic). It was understood as if I said that it was enough if we stayed at home for 14 hours on Sunday alone and was shared widely. Twitter had removed my post for the same reason.”

In response to this tweet, Twitter India posted, “Thank you for joining us in ensuring the dissemination of accurate information about Covid-19, Thalaiva.”

In his original tweet, the actor had said, “With the Prime Minister calling for Janata Curfew on March 22nd, India prepares to avoid crucial Stage 3 community transmission of coronavirus in the country. Italy tried implementing a similar nationwide curfew to prevent Stage 3, but to the lack of support from the citizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the death of thousands of people to the pandemic.”

He added, “We don’t want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata Curfew by strictly staying indoors and practising social-distancing. In these crucial times, let us also remember and thank the selfless service of all the doctors, nurses and medical workers by participating in the nationwide appreciation and prayers at 5 pm tomorrow.”

The coronavirus has infected over 340000 people worldwide, including close to 400 in India. Celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and others participated in the janta curfew on Sunday, and shared videos and pictures on social media.

