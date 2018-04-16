Varun Dhawan dances to Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu song. Watch video

Mahesh Babu’s next film, Bharat Ane Nenu, is all set to release on April 20 and the buzz around it is just about to reach a crescendo. The actor is excited about the film’s premise and the makers are leaving on stones unturned to ensure it reaches its target audience. In fact, producer DVV Danayya has been spending lavishly on the film’s promotions on all platforms and has kept aside Rs 3 crore of the same.

In the bid to further boost its prospects, the film’s lead heroine Kiara Advani shared a video clip in which Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan is dancing to the hit number from the film’s album, O Vasumathi.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), the groovy number shows Varun doing a few funky steps along with other dancers. Kiara also features in the short clip. Varun, whose latest film October has been appreciated for its honesty and unhurried pace, looks rather comfortable dancing to the tune of DSP’s creation.

It may be recalled here that Farhan Akhtar too has sung a song for the film. Excited about his first shot at Telugu and sharing it on Twitter, Farhan had written: “Here you go. #IDontKnow Lyrical Video from the film #BharatAneNenu”.

He further tweeted, “Thank you for the love you’re showing our song #IDontKnow .. thrilled to read that my Telugu delivery feels natural to all who speak it fluently.”

Thank you for the love you’re showing our song #IDontKnow .. thrilled to read that my Telugu delivery feels natural to all who speak it fluently. 😊🙏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 2, 2018

In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu plays the chief minister of a state. Speaking about his role, the actor in an interview to Deccan Chronicle said he sees cinema as a medium to promote social responsibility. “It has become very important for each one of us to have a national conscience, social sensitivity and a certain amount of strength to speak. And cinema is a great medium to do that. I am not trying to force social responsibility on the audience but definitely trying to give a perspective. Bharat Ane Nenu is a film that will make you think in a certain way, a good way.”

Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar and Rama Prabha.

