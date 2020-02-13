Vijay Sethupathi rubbishes rumours about converting to Christianity

regional-movies

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has rubbished recent social media messages that claimed that he’s part of a group that aimed to convert film technicians to Christianity. Reacting to the messages that have gone viral, Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter and asked those circulating such reports to mind their own business, if they have any. He also said he hasn’t converted to Christianity.

As per a report by New Indian Express, a message went viral on social media claiming that actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arya, Ramesh Kanna and Arthi were part of a group that was funded by Regina Jeppiar, with money from questionable sources. The messages also claimed that Bigil was funded by the same person, hence bringing Vijay, AGS, and other ‘Christian educational trusts and recently converted actors’ under the I-T radar.

Last seen on screen in Sangatamizhan, Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for Tamil film Master, being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He’s tipped to be playing the antagonist in the film which stars Vijay in the titular role. Vijay Sethupathi started playing negative roles from Rajinikanth’s Petta. In Master, he’s rumoured to be playing a gangster who locks horns with Vijay.

He will also be seen in Manikandan’s Kadisi Vivasayi this year. The film features him in an extended cameo but the director had said in a media interaction that Sethupathi’s role is very important from the story’s perspective. Having worked together in Aaandavan Kattalai, Manikandan felt Sethupathi’s presence will add lot of weightage to the film.

“Vijay Sethupathi plays Ramaiah, a Lord Murugan devotee. His role demanded a lot of physical work, like climbing hills. If he was playing a hero, I would have told him to do this without hesitation. But I felt bad to tell him to do all this when he is only playing a supporting character. But, Sethupathi being who he is, he did all that which was essential for the character,” Manikandan had said.

He has also been signed to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s next yet-untitled Telugu film with director Sukumar. In a media interaction ahead of the release of his forthcoming Telugu film, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, Arjun revealed that Vijay Sethupathi plays the baddie in his next project.

