Yatra teaser: Mammootty stars as YSR in crowd-pleasing drama

The first teaser for Yatra, the highly anticipated biopic of former Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was released online on Friday. The film stars Mammootty in the title role.

The 1.20-minute teaser trailer opens with a shot of fields and scarecrows. This is followed by an emotional scene of a farmer explaining his plight to a young politician, presumably YSR. He says that he doesn’t expect to be treated like a king, but the least that he can expect is to be treated like a farmer. There’s no water, no power, just corruption, he says, as the politician listens patiently.

We cut to a shot of Mammootty, looking much younger, as he contemplates the situation. This is followed by sweeping shots of YSR on the campaign trail, and of his many supporters, who brave rain and sunshine to be present at his rallies. The teaser ends with a shot of Mammootty comforting a man. “I’m there,” he says.

Yatra is directed by Mahi V Raghav and will reportedly focus on a journey undertaken by the late politician, who died in a plane crash in 2009. The film has been scheduled for a February 8 release. The film also marks Malayalam star Mammootty’s first Telugu film in two years. He is said to have signed on to the project after being impressed with a script narration. He will also dub his own lines in Telugu.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 15:24 IST