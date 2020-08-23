e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine grown in insect cells

China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine grown in insect cells

The vaccine, developed by West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration to enter a clinical trial, the notice said.

science Updated: Aug 23, 2020 06:56 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Beijing
Chinese scientists are already leading work on at least eight other potential coronavirus vaccines that have entered different stages of clinical trials.
Chinese scientists are already leading work on at least eight other potential coronavirus vaccines that have entered different stages of clinical trials. (REUTERS/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

China has approved human testing for a potential coronavirus vaccine cultivated within insect cells, local government in the southwestern city of Chengdu said on Saturday.

China is in a global race to develop cost-effective vaccines to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Using insect cells to grow proteins for the coronavirus vaccine - a first in China - could speed up large-scale production, the city government of Chengdu said in a notice on social media WeChat.

The vaccine, developed by West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration to enter a clinical trial, the notice said.

When tested on monkeys, the vaccine was shown to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections with no obvious side-effects, the notice added.

Chinese scientists are already leading work on at least eight other potential coronavirus vaccines that have entered different stages of clinical trials.

Foreign players, including Germany’s BioNTech and Inovio Pharma in the United States, have also cooperated with local firms to test their experimental vaccines in China.

tags
top news
Covid-19: A testing primer
Covid-19: A testing primer
Coronavirus crisis: Digitising sector a step towards universal care
Coronavirus crisis: Digitising sector a step towards universal care
Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses
Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses
Publisher withdraws book on Delhi riots, author goes ahead with virtual launch
Publisher withdraws book on Delhi riots, author goes ahead with virtual launch
Want to enrol in a vaccine trial? Know your eligibility
Want to enrol in a vaccine trial? Know your eligibility
‘Not just my father, he was India’s son’, writes Sonali Jaitley
‘Not just my father, he was India’s son’, writes Sonali Jaitley
Will changing age of marriage help women?
Will changing age of marriage help women?
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In