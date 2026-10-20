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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is still LIVE! Get up to 70% off on headphones, laptops, tablets and more
The Amazon Great India Festival is also offering interesting cashback offers, banking discounts and exchange bonuses to help buyers save more.
Updated on: Oct 20, 2026, 20:48:46 IST
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
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Festive season is going on with full energy in India and so is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. During this ongoing sale, the company is offering massive discounts on the purchases across categories on its platform, giving buyers an exclusive chance to buy more while spending less.
For the unversed, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale began in India on October 8, 2026, for both Prime and non-Prime members. The sale has been going on ever since and it offers a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of various electronic devices including laptops, tablets, earbuds and more. So, if you are looking for an opportunity to\ upgrade your headphones, buy a new laptop for work, or pick up a tablet for entertainment without stretching your budget, now would be the right time to do so as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is still LIVE.
If you missed the initial sale rush, this could be an opportunity to revisit your wishlist and see which products are now available at attractive prices. From wireless headphones and Bluetooth earbuds to Windows laptops, tablets, smartwatches and other everyday tech essentials, there are plenty of categories worth exploring.
In this guide, we have rounded up deals across popular electronics categories to help you narrow down your choices without spending hours browsing through listings.
Laptops get up to 50% off during the sale
During the ongoing sale, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of laptops from top brands including ASUS, DELL, acer, Lenovo, Apple and more.
In addition to this, the company is offering a 10% instant discount on credit card EMI transactions by Induslnd, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First and BOB and a 7.5% instant discount on credit card EMI transactions by DBS Bank, Kotak Mahindra and HSBC Bank. The company is also offering exchange bonuses and no-cost EMIs to the interested buyers to help them save more. So, if you are planning to upgrade your laptop, here are the top deals for you.
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Tablets get up to 40% off during the sale
During the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of tablets from top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, Redmi, OnePlus and more. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹37,600 along with cashback offers up to ₹1,500, no-cost EMI option and banking discounts to the interested buyers. If you are planning to upgrade or buy a new laptop, here are the top deals for you.
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Get up to 70% off on headphones during the sale
During Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, the retailer is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of headphones and earbuds from brands like boat, JBL, Sony, Bose, OnePlus and more. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI option along with banking discounts, and cashback offers to the buyers. These discount make even the more pricier headphones more affordable for the interested buyers making this the perfect opportunity for an upgrade.
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Get up to 70% off on speakers and soundbars during the sale
Coming to speakers and soundbars, these audio devices are available at a discount of up to 70% during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Discounted price include products from brands like boat, Sony, JBL, Bose, Sonos and more. Here are the top deals on soundbars and speakers that you need to buy on Amazon right now.
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Get up to 60% off on smartwatch during the sale
As far as wearables are concerned, smartwatches are available at a discount of up to 60% during Amazon's ongoing festive sale. Discounts are available on smartwatches by brands by Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Noise, Boat, and more. Here are the top deals on smartwatches on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.
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Get up to 65% off on monitors during the Amazon's sale
Lastly, monitor are available at a discount of up to 65% on Amazon's ongoing festive sale. These discounts are available on the purchase of monitors from brands like Lenovo, BenQ, LG, Acer and more. Here are the top deals on the purchase of monitors.
Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on various devices and appliances during the sale.
Yes, Prime members getting additional discounts during the sale.
Electronic devices are getting a discount of up to 70%.
Home appliances are getting a discount of up to 60%.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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