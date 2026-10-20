Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is still LIVE! Get up to 70% off on headphones, laptops, tablets and more

Top deals on the purchase of electronic device at Amazon Great Indian Festival. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Festive season is going on with full energy in India and so is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. During this ongoing sale, the company is offering massive discounts on the purchases across categories on its platform, giving buyers an exclusive chance to buy more while spending less.

For the unversed, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale began in India on October 8, 2026, for both Prime and non-Prime members. The sale has been going on ever since and it offers a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of various electronic devices including laptops, tablets, earbuds and more. So, if you are looking for an opportunity to\ upgrade your headphones, buy a new laptop for work, or pick up a tablet for entertainment without stretching your budget, now would be the right time to do so as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is still LIVE.

If you missed the initial sale rush, this could be an opportunity to revisit your wishlist and see which products are now available at attractive prices. From wireless headphones and Bluetooth earbuds to Windows laptops, tablets, smartwatches and other everyday tech essentials, there are plenty of categories worth exploring.

In this guide, we have rounded up deals across popular electronics categories to help you narrow down your choices without spending hours browsing through listings.

Laptops get up to 50% off during the sale During the ongoing sale, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of laptops from top brands including ASUS, DELL, acer, Lenovo, Apple and more.

In addition to this, the company is offering a 10% instant discount on credit card EMI transactions by Induslnd, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First and BOB and a 7.5% instant discount on credit card EMI transactions by DBS Bank, Kotak Mahindra and HSBC Bank. The company is also offering exchange bonuses and no-cost EMIs to the interested buyers to help them save more. So, if you are planning to upgrade your laptop, here are the top deals for you.