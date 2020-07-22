e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Early menstruation linked to increased menopause symptoms

Early menstruation linked to increased menopause symptoms

Early menstruation increases the likelihood of hot flushes and nights sweats decades later at menopause, according to a study.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Queensland [Australia]
Representational Image
Representational Image(Pexels)
         

Early menstruation increases the likelihood of hot flushes and nights sweats decades later at menopause, according to a study.

The research led by University of Queensland researchers is published in BJOG: an International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology.

School of Public Health researchers analysed data from more than 18,000 middle-aged women across the UK, USA and Australia, as part of the Life-course Approach to reproductive health and Chronic disease Events (InterLACE) international collaboration.

UQ’s Dr Hsin-Fang Chung said the study showed women who started menstruating aged 11 or younger had a 50 per cent higher risk of experiencing frequent hot flushes and night sweats - known as vasomotor symptoms - at menopause.

The group was compared with women who had their first period at 14 or older.

“The risk of the women who menstruated early experiencing both symptoms was greater than having either hot flushes or night sweats alone,” Dr Chung said.

She said early menstruation previously had been linked to adverse health conditions later in life, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

InterLACE project leader Professor Gita Mishra said obesity played a significant role in the findings.

“Women who experienced early menstruation and were overweight or obese in midlife had a two times greater risk of frequent hot flushes and night sweats, compared with women who experienced their first period aged 14 years or older, and had normal weight,” she said.

“These findings encourage women with early menstruation to engage in health promotion programs, especially weight management in adulthood,” Professor Mishra said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi pitches nation as global investment destination at India Ideas Summit
PM Modi pitches nation as global investment destination at India Ideas Summit
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
Global economic resilience can be met by stronger domestic capacities: PM Modi
Global economic resilience can be met by stronger domestic capacities: PM Modi
India, US are two vibrant democracies with shared values: PM Modi | Highlights
India, US are two vibrant democracies with shared values: PM Modi | Highlights
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In