Loneliness alters brain's social network, here's how

Loneliness alters brain’s social network, here’s how

People who struggle with loneliness often perceive a gap between themselves and others. This gap is reflected in the activity patterns of the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC).

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Washington D.C. [USA]
Lonelier people have a “lonelier” neural representation of their relationships. (Representational Image)
Loneliness alters how the brain represents relationships, according to a new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience.

A brain region called the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) maintains a structured map of a person’s social circles, based on closeness. People who struggle with loneliness often perceive a gap between themselves and others. This gap is reflected in the activity patterns of the mPFC.

Courtney and Meyer used functional magnetic resonance imaging to examine participants’ brain activity while they thought about the self, close friends, acquaintances, and celebrities. Thinking about someone from each category corresponded to a different activity pattern in the mPFC: one for the self, one for the social network (both friends and acquaintances), and one for celebrities. The closer the relationship, the more the pattern resembled the pattern seen when thinking about the self.

These brain patterns differed for lonelier individuals. Activity related to thinking about the self was more different from activity related to thinking about others, while the activity from thinking about others was more similar across social categories. In other words, lonelier people have a “lonelier” neural representation of their relationships.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

