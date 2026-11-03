Festive home styling made simple: 5 ways to create a warm, elegant and functional space

From introducing rich festive colours and texture to giving your home a luxurious touch, small design decisions can make a noticeable difference to a room’s overall appearance. The key is to avoid overcrowding the space with decorations and instead focus on elements that complement the existing interiors. Easy ways to make your home feel welcoming this festive season (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

According to Zeeshan Khan, concept designer and gold leafing artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, festive styling is not about buying numerous decorations or changing the entire house. It is about introducing a few well-considered details, beautiful textures and finishes that bring warmth and character to the interiors.

Here are five ways to give your home a festive yet timeless makeover.

1. Introduce warm colours to create a festive atmosphere Colour plays an important role in knowing how a room looks and feels. During the festive season, richer shades can help create a warm and inviting setting without requiring major changes to the interiors. Colours such as ruby, emerald green, burgundy and mustard can introduce depth and a sense of richness to living spaces. However, using too many deep shades together may make a room appear visually crowded. To maintain balance, pair them with lighter tones such as ivory, beige and warm white.

For instance, burgundy or emerald green cushions can add colour to a neutral sofa, while mustard accents can bring warmth to an otherwise understated living room. These shades can also be introduced through curtains, throws, rugs and other soft furnishings. Gold accents work particularly well with these colour combinations. Whether introduced through decorative objects, furniture detailing or artwork, metallic finishes can add a festive touch without making the interiors look overly elaborate.

2. Use gold leafing to introduce craftsmanship and character Gold leafing is one way to bring traditional craftsmanship into contemporary interiors. Although the technique is often associated with heritage-inspired spaces, antique furniture, and decorative art, it can also complement modern homes when used selectively. Real gold leaf, when applied delicately to a surface, creates a distinctive finish that reflects light and adds visual depth. Rather than covering large areas, homeowners can introduce it through a feature wall, decorative panel, mirror frame, or artistic element in the living or dining room.

Gold leafing can also be used on selected furniture details, recessed areas, and architectural features. The aim is to make the metallic finish an accent rather than letting it dominate the room. According to Zeeshan Khan, gold leaf application requires precision, material knowledge, and an artistic understanding of the desired finish. Depending on the design and surrounding textures, it can create anything from a subtle shimmer to a more prominent decorative effect. Homeowners can also explore finishes such as champagne gold, rose gold, copper, and silver leafing. These options can be chosen according to the existing colour palette and the overall look of the interiors.

3. Choose lighting that makes the space feel warm and inviting Lighting can influence both the appearance and functionality of a room, particularly during festive evenings when families spend more time entertaining guests or gathering together. Instead of relying entirely on bright overhead lights, consider combining different sources of illumination. Table lamps, floor lamps and decorative light installations can help create a softer atmosphere while highlighting specific areas of the room. Candles and other gentle light can also introduce a festive element. Placing them thoughtfully on a dining table, console, or side table can create a warm setting without requiring additional decorations.

Lighting can also enhance the appearance of metallic finishes and textured surfaces. Gold leaf details, for instance, can reflect light beautifully when placed in areas that receive suitable illumination. This becomes particularly noticeable in the evening. The placement of lights matters as much as their appearance. Rather than illuminating every corner equally, focus on areas such as seating arrangements, artwork and decorative features to create a more layered effect.

4. Keep festive decorations stylish without compromising functionality A festive home should look inviting, but it should also remain comfortable to use. Adding too many decorative objects, cushions or furniture pieces can make a room feel cluttered and leave little space for everyday activities or entertaining guests. Soft furnishings are an easy way to refresh a familiar setting. Festive cushion covers, textured throws and carefully selected rugs can introduce seasonal colours without requiring permanent changes. Fresh flowers can also add colour and bring a natural element into the interiors. However, it is important to consider the existing furniture arrangement before adding anything new. Keep pathways clear, avoid overcrowding shelves and ensure that seating areas remain accessible.

For homes that regularly host family gatherings, the living and dining areas should be arranged to allow people to move around comfortably. Decorative elements should complement the space rather than interfere with its everyday use. As Khan suggests, the aim is to create a festive environment without sacrificing comfort. A thoughtfully styled home should be equally enjoyable for its residents and their guests.

5. Choose festive decor that works beyond the season One of the easiest ways to make festive home styling more practical is tto choose decorative elements that can remain part of the interiors throughout the year. Instead of investing in decorations that are used only for a few days, consider pieces that complement the existing home decor. A decorative mirror, metallic-finish artwork, statement lamp or handcrafted accent can add character during the festive season and continue to work as part of the everyday interiors. The quality of materials and craftsmanship also matters. Well-made decorative pieces tend to have a longer design life and can be incorporated into different styling arrangements as preferences change.

Gold leaf art, for instance, can become a permanent feature in a living or dining room rather than a seasonal decoration. Similarly, cushions, throws and decorative accessories in versatile colours can be reused across different occasions. According to Khan, thoughtful material selection, quality craftsmanship and carefully chosen decorative elements help create interiors that remain appealing long after the celebrations have ended.

Festive decorating does not have to involve a complete home makeover. A carefully chosen colour palette, subtle metallic accents, layered lighting and a few decorative additions can make familiar spaces feel special without compromising their functionality. As Zeeshan Khan explains, the idea is to find the right balance between warmth, elegance and practicality. Whether it is a small piece of gold leaf artwork, a thoughtfully placed lamp or a few textured furnishings, the right details can create a festive atmosphere while allowing the home to retain its original character. Ultimately, a well-styled festive home is not defined by the number of decorations it contains but by how thoughtfully each element comes together to create a comfortable and welcoming space.