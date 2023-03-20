Story Saved
Monday, Mar 20, 2023
10 best Inalsa air fryers to make your health better, food crisper

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 20, 2023 16:27 IST
Summary:

This article discusses some of the best Inalsa air fryers for your home, while suggesting which one you should pick based on your requirements. Read for more.

product info
Inalsa air fryers have multiple models with an array of features.

Using an air fryer is a healthier option than deep frying food since using the air fryer can reduce the fat, calories, and harmful components in your food and can be used for frying not only potatoes, meats, etc. but other nutritious foods as well. There are several varieties of air fryers available in the market today with their varied usefulness, price range, and types.

Below are listed the top 10 Inalsa air fryers that you can choose from.

Product List

1. INALSA Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W that features a Cooking Pan Capacity of 4.2L

The speciality of this air fryer is that it heats up in 2–3 minutes, and functions better than a conventional oven. It can enable you to consume fewer calories while saving money at the same time. This air fryer comes with a family-size basket of 2.9 L and a 4.2 L cooking pan capacity.

Specifications

Dimension: 36.5W x 32H x 29D Centimetres

Capacity: 4.2 Litres

Colour: Black/Grey

Recommended uses for the product: ‎Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat

Material: ABS Body

Wattage: 1400 Watts

ProsCons
Easy to useIt’s higher on the price side
Easy to clean 
Temperature Control which allows cooking at a temperature of 200 degrees or more 

2. INALSA Air Fryer Digital 4L Nutri Fry - 1400W that supports a Smart Air Crisp Technology

This air fryer features Air Crisp Technology with a unique starfish design pan that ensures uniform frying without flipping the food. Additionally, it has multiple features including a touch screen, timer, and temperature control function for convenience.

Specifications

Model no: Nutri Fry Digita

Dimension: 27.8 x 36 x 33 Centimeters

Weight: 4 kg 800 g

Included components: Instruction Manual cum Warranty Card, Food Separator, Main Unit, Cooking Pan, Recipe Booklet for reference

Generic Name: NUTRI FRY DIGITAL

ASIN: ‎B08N6P8G5K

ProsCons
Crisped fry every time with healthier dishesRequires careful handling
Touch handle allows you to safely remove fried foods from the air fryer without burning your hands 
Fast cooking 

3. INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Crisp that comes with a huge capacity of 12L

This air fryer acts as a calorie killer and uses the circulation of hot air to cook food in minimal oil for 99% oil reduction. It offers 10 preset menus with time settings and temperature control to cook food quickly. Further, its 1500 w powerful Air System Technology enables fast cooking without compromising taste or quality.

Specifications

Dimension: ‎38D x 38W x 43H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Capacity: 12 L

Recommended uses for the product: Bake, Defrost, Reheat

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Volts: 220 Volts

 Pros Cons
Easy to useDefrosting and boiling cannot be done in this air fryer oven
VersatilityIt’s high on the price side
Touch screen function 

4. INALSA Mellerware Air Fryer 4L MWAF 02- 1400W that comes with a Smart Rapid Air Technology

This appliance can replace any appliance in your kitchen and can make you a professional chef to enable you to cook any item such as French fries, chicken, pudding, donuts, etc. It is user-friendly and comes with a 4L food basket capacity so that you can prepare a huge quantity of tasteful meals.

Specifications

Dimension: 27.8 x 36 x 33 Centimeters

Colour: Teal

Recommended uses for the product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat

Weight: 4800 grams

Included components: Main Unit, Food Separator, Cooking Pan, Recipe Book, Instruction Manual Warranty Card

Generic name: MWAF 02-Manual

ProsCons
Easy to useSometimes the result of cooking with this air fryer is uneven due to not uniform dissipation of heat
Easy to clean 
Value for money 

5. INALSA Air Fryer Digital 6.5 L Sous Chef-1650 Watt

This air fryer’s digital 8 preset program lets you cook frozen potatoes, natural potatoes, chicken, fish, all kinds of vegetables, and much more. It comes with a high-quality LED Display and smart touch control. Further, it has a 5.5 L basket capacity and a 6.5 L pan capacity for preparing large-quantity meals.

Specifications

Dimension: ‎29.2D x 40.5W x 34.2H Centimeters

Colour: Black/Silver

Capacity: 6.5 L

Recommended uses for the product: ‎Bake, Reheat

Model Name: Sous Chef

Included Components: 1N Air Fryer Unit, 1N Cooking Basket, 1N Cooking Pan, 1N Recipe Booklet, 1N Instruction Manual cum Warranty card

ProsCons
Easy to useA bit heavy
Easy to clean 
Touch Screen feature 

6. INALSA Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W

This air fryer uses rapid air technology to cook healthy, low-fat food using minimal oil while providing great taste. It uses 85% less oil than other frying appliances and can use power of 1200 W. Furthermore, it has a specially designed cooking pan for better cooking results.

Specifications

Dimension: 23.7D x 28.7W x 27.8H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Capacity: 2.3 L

Recommended uses for the product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat

Model Name: Crispy Fry

Included components: Food Basket and Cooking Pan

ProsCons
Easy to useThe size of the basket could have been bigger
Easy to clean 
Budget-friendly and efficient 

7. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Compact Touch 1000W with a high-quality Smart Air Crisp Technology

This air fryer cooks a low-fat, healthy version of your food with the air crisp technology and delivers much healthier food with a great crispy fried taste and texture. With its digital touch control panel, you can adjust the temperature and cook your meal efficiently.

Specifications

Special feature: Programmable

Colour: Black

Capacity: 2.4 L

Recommended uses for the product: ‎Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat

Model no: Compact Touch

Included components: Main Unit, Cooking Pan, Food Separator

Pros Cons
Price value is affordableDue to its size of 2.4 L, it is suitable for a small family
Easy to use and clean

If the temperature is not set correctly,

you don’t get the best dish

Can fry food without using oil 

8. INALSA Mellerware Air Fryer Digital 4L MWAF 01- 1400W that comes with a Smart Air Crisp Technology

This air fryer comes with a premium air system technology that runs with hot air at high speed while its constant temperature fries minimal oil for providing much healthier frying with less than 99% oil.

Specifications

Special feature: Temperature Control

Dimension: 0.28D x 5.08W x 0.33H Meters

Colour: Teal

Recommended uses for the product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat

Model No: ‎MWAF 01-Digital

Included components: Main Unit, Food Separator, Cooking Pan, Recipe Book, Instruction Manual Warranty Card

ProsCons
Easy to use and cleanHigher on the pricey side
Touch screen feature 
Results in worthy dishes after cooking 

9. INALSA Air Fryer 2.5 L Inox-1200W

The inox air fryer uses rapid air technology to cook a low-fat and healthy version of your food using little or no oil. Further, its knob can be used to adjust the timer and temperature according to your cooking needs. Additionally, it has a large 2.5 L family-size basket that serves the whole family.

Specifications

Dimension: 23.7 x 29.7 x 30 Centimeters

Colour: Black

Capacity: 2.5 L

Included components: 1N Air Fryer Unit, 1N Recipe Booklet, 1N Instruction Manual cum Warranty Card, 1N Cooking Pan, 1N Food Separator

Model no: ‎Inalsa

Recommended uses for the product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat

ProsCons
Easy to useCan’t be used for all items
Easy to clean 
Comes with a temperature control feature 

10. Inalsa Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W that comes with a Smart Rapid Air Technology

This high-quality fryer uses rapid air technology to cook healthy, low-fat food using little or no oil while ensuring that the food tastes delicious. Further, it is designed to cook all types of dishes including curries, beef, chicken, and even desserts. It fulfills instant cravings with 1400 W of power.

Specification

Special feature: Temperature control

Recommended uses for the product: Bake

Brand: Inalsa

Wattage: 1400 w

ASIN: B08K9MGX7B

ProsCons
Easy to useSlightly higher on the price side
Easy to clean and efficient cooking 

Top 3 features of these products

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W Temperature control to cook at a temperature of 200 degrees or moreHeat protection Cooks faster and gets heated in 2-3 min
InalsaAir Fryer Digital 4L Nutri Fry - 1400WComes with 8 preset programsDigital touch screen function Timer and temperature control system
Inalsa Air Fryer Oven Aero CrispActs as a calorie killerOffers 10 preset menus LED Display feature
Inalsa Mellerware Air Fryer 4L MWAF 02- 1400WWith 1400 W power, gets heated in 2-3 minComes with a 4L basket  Cooks low-fat and healthy food
Inalsa Air Fryer Digital 6.5 L Sous Chef-1650 Watt8 Preset programs let you cook all dishesComes with LED Display Feature of cool touch handl
InalsaAir Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200WCooks healthy, low-fat food using little or no oilGets heated in 2-3 min Has a 2.3 L capacity
Inalsa Air Fryer Digital Compact Touch 1000WDigital touch control panelWith its 100 W power, gets heated in 2-3 min Feature of 8 preset menus
InalsaMellerware Air Fryer Digital 4L MWAF 01- 1400WDigital touch screen4 L capacity to make up to 900 g of potatoes to 5/66 servings Using 1400 W of power, it can cook faster
Inalsa Air Fryer 2.5 L Inox-1200WCooks low-fat, healthy foodComes with a 2.5 L family-size basket Temperature control feature
Inalsa Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200WHeats up in 2-3 minFulfills instant craving with1400 W power Fast heating

Best overall product

From among the afforested 10 Inalsa air fryers, the one which can be selected as the best to use is INALSA Mellerware Air Fryer Digital 4L MWAF 01- 1400W as it comes in an affordable price range and yields innumerable benefits. It yields healthier meals and comes with a 4L food basket capacity.

Best value for money

INALSA Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W w is the best value for money in this list as its price is low for its superior features and reliability. It uses 85% less oil than other frying appliances and has a 2.3 L capacity to serve an entire family on any occasion.

How to find the perfect Inalsa Air Fryer

Before choosing an air fryer, you need to be aware of its features, usability, and price range so that you have ample clarity while selecting the one that suits you the best. Further, you can read reviews about the product online to decide which one suits your needs and uses.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Inalsa Air Fryer

How do I select the right air fryer by its size?

What are the features that Inalsa Air Fryers support?

Is it healthy to use these air fryers for cooking?

Can these air fryers be used for multiple dishes?

