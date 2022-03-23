Car's rearview mobile phone holder is a utility accessory, see top picks

How many times has it happened that you lost track of a path because you could not view or follow the navigation route provided by Google maps? Often, right? It is a common problem, and thus the need of a car rearview mirror mobile holder. This accessory is a great way of ensuring that your attention on road is not compromised and you’re able to view the navigation route and perform other activities without any hassle. You can easily mount this accessory on your car’s rear-view mirror. It is both easy to install and remove. Moreover, it doesn’t block the rider’s front view at all. Amazon has a range of these tools available on its platform. They are supremely lightweight, sturdy and durable. They do not cost much and will last you for many years.



Price of car's rearview mobile phone holder at a glance:

Product Price in India CEUTA 2022 Rearview Mirror Phone Holder ₹ 295.00 CQLEK® FlexibleCar Rearview Mirror Holder Phone Bracket Car Phone Holder ₹ 289.00 Car Rearview Mirror Car Auto Rearview Mirror Mount Universal Cell Phone Holder ₹ 289.00 XORDUX Preimium - car Mobile Holder for Rear View Mirror Phone Mount Stand ₹ 329.00 GRR Car Mobile Holder Car Rearview Mirror Holder ₹ 399.00

Almost all of the listed items can be rotated, though at different degrees. These cool and utility accessories are definitely worth checking out. So, scroll down through the list below to learn more about the interesting features.

This car's rearview mobile phone holder supports all smartphones within the size range of 3.5 inches to 6.5 inches. It is easy to install and can be rotated up to 360 degrees as per the user’s requirement. Made of high-quality ABS material, this holder is lightweight, sturdy and durable. It helps you stay focused on the road and lets you access many functions of your device comfortably and in a hassle-free manner. For instance, you can follow Google maps' direction from a comfortable angle.

This car rearview mirror mount holder has been made from premium quality ABS and polycarbonate material. It is easy to install, durable and can be rotated up to 240 degrees. It can support mp3, mp4 and smartphones which have a screen size within 7 inches. Available in black colour, it is lightweight too.

This car rear-view mirror mobile holder can be rotated up to 360 degrees and is easy to install and remove. Made of new ABS and metal material, it is both environment friendly and durable. A utility device, it helps one navigate one’s route via Google maps or listen to music in a hassle-free manner without interfering with one’s concentration on road.

This car mobile holder for rear view mirror supports all devices which have a screen size within 6.8 inches. It can be rotated up to 270 degrees and is easy to install and remove. The clamp of this mobile holder is strongly attached to the car’s rearview mirror and can be adjusted as per one’s requirements. The rear view mirror phone mount comes with extra firm goose neck that helps absorb all vibration to keep the device stable during driving. It is made of high-quality ABS plastic and foam that helps prevent scratches on one’s device.

This car rearview mirror mobile holder can be easily rotated up to 360 degrees. Its one touch mounting system locks and releases the device with just a push of a finger. Also, the two step locking level provides additional mounting support for multiple surfaces. It has a super sticky gel pad that sticks securely to most surfaces. It can support all devices which have a screen size between 3 inches and 6.5 inches. Available in black colour, it is lightweight, sturdy and durable too.



