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6 swimming essentials your kids need before hitting the pool during their 2026 summer vacation
Summer vacation means pool time! If your child is joining a swimming club, don't forget these must-have swimming essentials.
Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 3:03 PM IST
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Swimming is one of the best activities for kids during the summer vacation, as it provides a fun, low-impact workout while helping improve their strength, flexibility, coordination, and overall fitness. It also helps children stay active and cool during hot summer days, making it a perfect seasonal activity.
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.
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To ensure your child enjoys every swimming session safely and comfortably, having the right essentials is important. Items such as swimming caps, goggles, kickboards, arm bands, and comfortable swimwear can make a big difference in their experience. However, if you are unsure where to buy them, here are some of the options based on customer reviews, material quality, durability, and budget-friendly pricing. Read on to explore their detailed benefits and our recommendations below.
Swimming goggles
Goggles are essential for protecting children’s eyes from chlorine and irritation. They improve underwater vision and help kids swim confidently. Adjustable straps and anti-fog lenses make goggles more comfortable and practical. UV-protected goggles are especially useful for outdoor swimming pools and beach vacations during sunny summer days.
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Swim Floats and Arm Bands
For beginners and younger children, swim floats, arm bands, and inflatable tubes provide additional support in water. These accessories help kids feel safe while learning basic swimming skills.
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Swimming Kickboards
Kickboards are useful training accessories for kids learning swimming techniques. They help children practise kicking movements while improving balance and confidence in water. Swimming coaches often use kickboards during beginner lessons.
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Swim Bags
A waterproof swim bag helps organise all swimming essentials in one place. Kids can carry their costumes, towels, goggles, slippers, and other accessories easily without making a mess. Many swim bags come with separate wet compartments for storing damp clothes after swimming.
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Swimming Costumes
A swimming costume helps to prevent chafing and irritation caused by wet clothes, while many designs offer added protection from the sun's harmful UV rays during outdoor swimming sessions. Additionally, dedicated swimwear supports hygiene standards at pools and water parks.
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Swimming caps
Swimming caps help protect hair from chlorine, saltwater, and dirt. They also keep hair away from the face, making swimming easier and more comfortable. Caps maintain pool hygiene by preventing loose hair from entering the water.
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Why is swimming one of the best outdoor activity for children?
Builds water safety skills: Learning to swim helps children stay safe around pools, beaches, lakes, and other water bodies, reducing the risk of drowning.
Improves physical fitness: Swimming works the entire body, helping kids build strength, endurance, flexibility, and coordination without putting stress on their joints.
Supports heart and lung health: Regular swimming improves cardiovascular fitness and lung capacity, promoting long-term health.
Promotes mental well-being: Being active in the water can reduce stress, improve mood, and help children feel more relaxed and focused.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read More