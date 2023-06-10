‘1-1 and… win on penalties’: Dutch legend drops massive Manchester City vs Inter Milan Champions League final prediction

Manchester City face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final, on Sunday, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Having won the Premier League and FA Cup, City will be aiming to win the UCL final to complete a historic treble. Meanwhile, Inter finished in third position in the Serie A and won the Coppa Italia. The Italian outfit are a strong defensive side, and will rely on counter attacks, something which could trouble Pep Guardiola's team. Fans in front of a replica Champions League trophy ahead of the final.(REUTERS)

City defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in their semi-final second leg at The Etihad in Manchester, to seal a 5-1 aggregate win. Meanwhile, Inter edged past AC Milan 1-0 to clinch a 3-0 aggregate victory.

2009-10 UCL winner Wesley Sneijder feels that the match could go into extra time, after a 1-1 draw. The former Inter player and Dutch legend also predicted that it would go into penalties. "Manchester City can win the treble but they won’t. To win the Champions League after the league and cup is an incredible feeling. My prediction is that it is going to penalties. That is exciting for everyone so I think full time 1-1 and then Inter win on penalties", he said.

City boast the most in-form striker in the world currently, in the guise of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian won the Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 matches. Meanwhile, he will also bag the UCL top-scorer award, and has already scored 12 in 10 matches. He will look to trouble Inter's reputed backline with his runs, physicality and technique.

Hailing Haaland, Sneijder further added, "They really needed a striker and he is the one who is now scoring all the goals, making a difference up front. With all of the technical players around him he was just the missing part for Manchester City. He is the difference maker…. the most important player [at City this season] has been Haaland. Without a doubt Haaland."

