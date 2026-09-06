Brazil squad for India friendly to be named on September 9 as Salt Lake pitch comes under strict CBF turf scrutiny

The post also listed Brazil’s fixtures against Australia on September 25 and 29 before the October 3 meeting with India. Ancelotti has reportedly been keeping a close watch on his Europe-based players and is expected to select a strong group for the international window. With the India fixture forming part of Brazil’s programme immediately after the 2026 World Cup cycle, the squad announcement will also offer an early glimpse into the direction in which Ancelotti intends to take the national team.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that the squad for all three matches will be announced on Wednesday, September 9, at 3 PM Brasília time. The announcement will provide the clearest indication yet of the star power India could witness when Brazil arrive in Kolkata. “A Super Data FIFA is coming! On the next Wednesday, September 9th, at 3 PM (Brasília time), we'll have the announcement of the 26 names that will compete in the three friendlies that are part of the Brazilian National Team's schedule for the months of September and October,” CBF said in its post.

Brazil’s historic trip to India is beginning to take shape, with Carlo Ancelotti set to announce his 26-member squad on September 9 even as Brazilian turf specialists work to ensure Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium meets the standards expected for a team featuring some of world football’s biggest names. The five-time world champions will face India on October 3 as part of a three-match international window that also includes two friendlies against Australia. Brazil will first take on Australia on September 25 before another meeting between the two sides on September 29, followed by the much-anticipated clash against India four days later.

Brazil want Salt Lake turf at CBF standard While attention is naturally centred on which Brazilian stars will make the trip, preparations in Kolkata have taken on another significant dimension. Brazil have sent turf specialists to assess and improve the playing surface at Salt Lake Stadium as well as the team’s training facility.

According to a source quoted by The Times of India, the Brazilian specialists want both surfaces brought up to a standard comparable with the facilities used by the national team back home.

“The specialists from Brazil are aiming to bring the ground and training facility up to the same level as the CBF Training Centre. When the inspection happened, Durand Cup matches were played at the stadium, so it wasn’t in the best shape,” the source told.

The condition of the surface during Brazil’s earlier inspection appears to have caused enough concern for the visitors to become directly involved in preparations. Officials reportedly attempted to reassure the Brazilian delegation by showing footage of Indian Super League matches at Salt Lake Stadium when the pitch had been in significantly better condition.

That, however, was not enough to satisfy them.

“The delegation was shown top-tier Indian Super League matches on television when the turf was in good condition, but they weren’t convinced. They said that when the world’s best players are playing, the turf should be of world-class standard,” the source added.

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The insistence underlines the scale of the occasion for Kolkata. Brazil’s visit alone would make the October international window a landmark one, but the city is also set to stage India’s match against Uruguay on October 6, just three days after the Brazil fixture. “Kolkata will host two big games in just three days. Brazil are five-time world champions, among the best football has known, while Uruguay are also former world champions with some high-profile footballers,” another official involved in the organisation told. “These two games can put Kolkata on the world football map,” the official added.

For Indian supporters, however, the immediate focus will shift to September 9. Once Ancelotti reveals his 26 names, speculation over which Brazilian superstars could take the Salt Lake Stadium field will finally give way to something far more concrete.