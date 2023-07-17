FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 schedule, groups, live streaming in India: Everything you need to know

The FIFA Women’s World Cup returns for its ninth edition this summer, with the event being co-hosted for the first time. The World Cup, which starts from July 20, will be held across Australia and New Zealand. A total of 32 teams will travel down under, and all of them will carry the same dream: to play the final at the Sydney Olympic Stadium on August 20, and get their hands on the coveted title. FIFA Women's World Cup: Schedule, teams and match timings; All you need to know(Reuters/File Photo)

The United States of America (USA) enter with hopes to complete the ‘three-peat’, having won the 2019 edition of the tournament in France and the 2015 tournament in Canada. The USA continue to be the powerhouse of women’s football, but a much-changed and relatively inexperienced team will allow other teams to grab their chances.

Prime amongst these is Sarah Wiegman’s England Lionesses, who redefined the way women’s football is seen at home with their famous Euros win at Wembley last summer. England have been to the last two semifinals, but will want to go a step further this year.

Hosts Australia are also amongst the favourites, and possess star power through Chelsea striker Sam Kerr. The usual suspects – Spain, Germany, and France – will also be looking to do their best to tame the Americans, while the 2019 finalists Netherlands will want to mark a revenge victory over the US in the group stages as well.

Teams, schedule, and streaming details for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: All you need to know

When is the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023?

The FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 20, 2023, and the final is on August 20, 2023.

Where is the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 being played?

The FIFA Women's World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Where can I watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India?

Fans can catch all the action on FanCode mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and www.fancode.com.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Groups:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule:

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland

Friday, July 21

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica

Saturday, July 22

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan

Group D: England vs. Haiti

Group D: Denmark vs. China

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal

Group F: France vs. Jamaica

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama

Tuesday, July 25

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland

Thursday, July 27

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria

Friday, July 28

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa

Group D: England vs. Denmark

Group D: China vs. Haiti

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy

Group F: France vs. Brazil

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Group B: Canada vs. Australia

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands

Group D: China vs. England

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy

Group F: Panama vs. France

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia

Saturday, August 5

Match 49: 1A vs 2C

Match 50: 1C vs 2A

Sunday, August 6

Match 51: 1E vs 2G

Match 52: 1G vs 2A

Monday, August 7

Match 53: 1D vs 2B

Match 54: 1B vs 2D

Tuesday, August 8

Match 55: 1H vs 2F

Match 56: 1F vs 2H

Friday, August 11

QF1: W49 vs W51

QF2: W50 vs W52

Saturday, August 12

QF3: W53 vs W55

QF4: W54 vs W56

Tuesday, August 15: SF1: QF1 vs QF2

Wednesday, August 16: SF2: QF3 vs QF4

Saturday, August 19: Third-place match

Sunday, August 20: The Final

